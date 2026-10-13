FBI issues actor Selma Blair summons accusing her of assaults aboard plane, AP source says

New York, Oct 13 (AP) The FBI has issued Blair a summons accusing her of assaults that occurred aboard a plane, according to a federal law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The charges listed on the violation notice are assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. The matter will be handled through the petty violations court in federal court in Brooklyn. No date has been set for her appearance.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for updates. AP's earlier story follows below.

Actor Selma Blair was taken into custody after a flight from Los Angeles to New York for being physically abusive and injuring two flight attendants, authorities said Monday.

Police took Blair, 54, into custody late Sunday when the Delta Air Lines plane was parked at the gate at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement. The Associated Press contacted the airline for comment on Monday afternoon.

Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority said.

The FBI, which is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft, declined to release details.

"Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations," said Sydney Kleinmann, a spokesperson for the FBI NY.

Messages seeking comment from the state and federal prosecutors' offices in New York, as well as Blair's publicist, were also sent on Monday.

In a statement to several media outlets, a Blair representative said she had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

Blair had major roles in films including 1999's "Cruel Intentions," 2001's "Legally Blonde" and 2004's "Hellboy."

In recent years, she has advocated for disability rights. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. In 2023, she joined President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2016, Blair apologized for making statements she regretted on a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles, saying that she mixed alcohol with medication, which made her black out. (AP) MNK