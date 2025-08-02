Federal Bank Q1 profit drops 15 pc on core income challenges, rise in NPAs

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Federal Bank's net profit declined by 15 per cent to ₹862 crore in the June quarter as a compression in margins impacted core income and an uptick in bad assets led to higher provisions.

The bank management said that the second half of the fiscal year must see higher credit growth, and also an uptick in the net interest margins, and blamed the industry-wide issues on the microfinance front for the uptick in non-performing assets.

For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income rose by just 2 per cent to ₹2,337 crore. The other income was up 22 per cent to an all-time high of ₹1,113 crore on a surge in core fees and also a jump in treasury income.

The private sector lender reported a credit growth of 9 per cent, but the narrowing of NIM to 2.94 per cent from the year-ago period's 3.16 per cent impacted the core income growth the most.

It's managing director and chief executive K V S Manian said the NIMs will hit the bottom in the September quarter before starting a northward journey into over 3 per cent levels as deposits reprice, and added that its credit growth will accelerate to 12-13 per cent levels with higher growth in the second half.

The bank's fresh slippages came at an elevated ₹658 crore, and were driven by higher contribution from the MFI book and also the seasonal stress in agriculture portfolio.

A bank official hinted at a decrease in pain going forward, pointing that MFI slippages were the highest in the month of May, and have seen some decline in June and July.

The overall provisions shot up to ₹437 crore in April-June period, from ₹173 crore which impacted the profits.

The gross non-performing assets ratio inched up to 1.91 per cent from 1.84 per cent in the quarter-ago period.

From a loan growth perspective, MFI book grew 4 per cent, commercial segment displayed a 30 per cent jump, credit card was up 16 per cent and corporate was up 4 per cent as better rated companies preferred to raise money from bond markets.

Going forward, rhe bank expects gold loan book to rise 25-30 per cent and the busy season to ensure corporate exposure to grow by up to 10 per cent for FY26.