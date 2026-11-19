Fidel Softech Ltd., a technology services and language solutions company based in India with its presence in Japan since 2001, announced that it has initiated the process of strategic acquisition of Softenger and its group companies.

Softenger is an established IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, data center support and managed services company with revenues of ₹200 crore operating in India, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE. The planned acquisition is a milestone in Fidel’s growth journey, which will enhance its customer base, distribution capabilities and geographical reach in Asia, established customer relationships, a large pool of experienced IT professionals and capabilities in IT infrastructure management, enterprise support and managed services. It will also create opportunities for the adoption of AI-driven automation in cross-selling, operational coordination and managed services. In addition, upon completion of this acquisition in the near future, Fidel will leverage its established Japanese industry presence, multilingual capabilities and digital transformation expertise with the strength of Softenger’s infrastructure and managed services to further improve its position as a globally integrated technology services group.

Sunil Kulkarni, CEO, Fidel Softech Ltd., said- “The planned acquisition of Softenger and its group companies is a significant step in Fidel’s growth trajectory. Over the years, we have been continuously enhancing our capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of Softenger will provide us with an expanded footprint, experienced and trained team, and established customer relationships across multiple markets. It will also provide us with opportunities to leverage Fidel’s expertise in Japan, digital transformation capabilities, and AI services. Our vision is to create a large, diverse, and globally integrated technology services organization after the completion of this acquisition. This will help us achieve our revenue growth targets in the coming years. It will also provide us with a broader opportunity to focus on sustainable growth, operational efficiencies, and long-term value creation.”

Fidel Softech Ltd. is a National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed information technology and language services company. Fidel Softech has declared a dividend of 22.5 percent to its shareholders for the fourth consecutive year for the financial year 2025-26. The company operates in Japan, India and the United States. It provides IT infrastructure and managed services, enterprise solutions, digital transformation, AI and data analytics, localisation and multilingual staffing solutions to global customers, said Sunil Kulkarni, founder and chairman.

For more details visit: www.fidelsoftech.com