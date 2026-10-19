FieldAssist Advances Its AI-Native CPG OS Vision with Appointment of Ashley DSouza as Chief AI Acceleration Officer

Global route-to-market platform establishes new executive post in Product division to drive international platform expansion and agentic AI workflows.

FieldAssist, the AI-native route-to-market platform deployed across more than 700 brands in 32 countries, today announced the appointment of Ashley DSouza to the newly established position of Chief AI Acceleration Officer. Positioned within the Product division under Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Nikhil Aggarwal, DSouza will guide the architecture, development, and international acceleration of the company's new global AI-native platform, focusing on measurable commercial value.

This appointment marks a strategic step forward in FieldAssist’s roadmap to create the definitive AI-native Operating System for the consumer goods industry. For decades, consumer goods companies have invested substantially in disconnected point solutions, frequently failing to harness the true value of the internal and external data shaping their operations. While frontier AI models exhibit extraordinary reasoning capabilities, they lack the deep, nuanced understanding of how consumer goods distribution functions in the real world. FieldAssist’s proprietary Context Graphs supply this critical domain layer, turning foundational AI reasoning into tangible commercial value.

Execution is the defining factor in the consumer goods industry. Every day, enterprises must orchestrate distributed field sales teams, complex distributor networks, and fragmented retail channels across diverse markets with varying degrees of digital maturity. Crucial choices regarding product assortment, pricing, and promotional mechanics are all too often made reactively on lagging information. FieldAssist addresses this structural challenge by ensuring AI does not simply analyze historical complexity, but acts dynamically within it, in real time and at full distribution scale.

This core thesis drives FieldAssist’s AI-native philosophy. Rather than retrofitting AI onto obsolete legacy architectures, FieldAssist engineers its products from the foundation up. By integrating frontier AI models with proprietary domain intelligence on consumer goods distribution, the platform delivers intelligence directly to where frontline commercial decisions are made: in the field, within the distributor network, and at the retail point of sale. DSouza joins FieldAssist with an exceptional background leading these operational transformations from within global consumer giants.

“The next generation of products for consumer goods will not be built by adding AI to existing workflows. They will be built AI-first, around how brands, distributors and retailers actually operate. Ashley’s career spans sales and digital leadership at some of the world’s leading consumer brands, and he has led AI transformation from within those businesses. That perspective is invaluable as we build our next global product.”

— Nikhil Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, FieldAssist

DSouza’s career spans more than two decades across top-tier consumer goods enterprises and consumer internet innovators. He began his career at Hindustan Unilever, leading customer marketing, shopper insight, and trade planning across prominent brands. At Colgate-Palmolive, he directed commercial operations in Eastern India and held topline and bottom-line P&L accountability across Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. At Swiggy, as Vice President of Business, he led marketplace revenue and spearheaded rapid geographical expansion into new territories. At Amazon, he served as Head of Marketing for Amazon Business India and led sales and marketing for Amazon Distribution, supplying mom-and-pops, pharmacies, supermarkets, and bakeries with FMCG, OTC, and general merchandise. Most recently, as Chief Digital Officer at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), DSouza spearheaded eB2B strategy and digital transformation, implementing high-ROI Generative AI and Voice AI programs while developing agentic AI workflows backed by robust enterprise guardrails.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), DSouza uniquely combines deep commercial instincts with disciplined, outcome-driven technological execution.

Within FieldAssist’s Product team, his leadership will focus on three key strategic priorities: Shaping and Accelerating FieldAssist’s Global AI-Native Product: Guiding the engineering roadmap to deliver a scalable, enterprise-grade platform for worldwide markets.

Advancing Agentic AI Workflows with Enterprise Guardrails: Implementing reliable, autonomous agent workflows capable of driving trade decisions safely at scale.

Anchoring Product Innovation in Measurable Commercial Outcomes: Ensuring every capability delivers clear financial and operational returns for brands and their distribution channels. For FieldAssist’s global enterprise clients, this appointment reaffirms a vital commitment: delivering AI purpose-built for the complex realities of FMCG execution, validated by measurable business outcomes, and engineered for global scale. For distributors and retailers, it signals technology built around their established workflows rather than demanding disruptive operational changes.

“AI can create real value in consumer goods only when it is anchored to business outcomes and built with the right guardrails. FieldAssist has the platform, the depth of data and the trust of leading brands to build what comes next. I look forward to working with the Product team to bring truly AI-native platforms to consumer goods companies worldwide.”

— Ashley DSouza, Chief AI Acceleration Officer, FieldAssist

Further details on FieldAssist’s new global AI-native product will be shared in due course.

About FieldAssist FieldAssist is the AI-native route-to-market platform for consumer goods companies. It unifies sales force automation, distributor management and AI-driven retail intelligence into a single CPG Operating System. More than 700 brands across 32 countries rely on FieldAssist to elevate frontline productivity, unlock predictive growth and drive channel efficiency across General and Modern Trade.

Media Contact: FieldAssist Corporate Communications

Email: ankita.joshi@fieldassist.com | Website: www.fieldassist.com