FieldAssist Featured in Harvard Business Review Case Study

The HBR case, “Enabling Sales Performance and Incentive Design for Strategic Alignment of Frontline Salesforce in FMCG,” focuses on how incentive structures can bridge the gap between strategy and frontline execution.

Advertisement

FieldAssist, a SaaS-based RTM solution partner to over 650 CPG brands across 15+ countries, has been featured in the Harvard Business Review (HBR) Case Collection.

Titled “Enabling Sales Performance and Incentive Design for Strategic Alignment of Frontline Salesforce in FMCG,” the case addresses a familiar industry challenge: the disconnect between strategic intent and frontline execution.

The case study has been authored by Professor Debolina Dutta (IIM Bangalore) and Stuti Jain (MBA Student at IIM Bangalore).

“As a startup born out of a deep understanding of frontline challenges, being featured in the Harvard Business Review is more than an accolade it’s a reflection of the impact that homegrown innovation can make on a global scale. Collaborating with academic leaders like Professor Debolina Dutta reinforces our belief that the intersection of business and research is where true transformation happens. At FieldAssist, we’re committed to not only building cutting-edge technology but also fostering a knowledge ecosystem that fuels the future of Route to Market transformation,”

- Divir Tiwari, CEO & Co-founder

Advertisement

What sets this case apart is its attention to the operational reality of sales managers. Rather than relying on volume-driven goals or short-term wins, it highlights the value of behavior-based KPIs, role-specific performance indicators, and variable pay structures for the frontline sales staff knitted with long-term business priorities.

“Our journey began in the aisles of Kirana stores, experiencing firsthand the chaos and grit of FMCG sales. We always believed that sales reps deserve better tools, better insights, and above all, better trust. This HBR case is a proud moment—not just for us, but for every frontline rep proving that smart tech with heart can reshape the future of sales,”

- Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder

Backed by a decade of retail industry experience and a digital footprint spanning 8.3 million outlets, FieldAssist offers a framework that helps sales teams and distributors move beyond hitting numbers - to actively driving the company’s vision through insight-led execution.

Advertisement

As the retail landscape becomes more dynamic and digitally integrated, the case reflects a broader shift in sales thinking - from tactical selling to strategic alignment. It calls for a renewed focus on cascading goals, designing purposeful incentives, and enabling every individual in the sales ecosystem to act with clarity and intent.

“At FieldAssist, we know that sustainable growth comes when every member of the frontline sees how their daily actions tie back to the company’s strategic vision. Our FAi Suite doesn’t just track numbers—it transforms data into purpose-driven insights and behaviour-based KPIs that empower sales teams to execute with clarity, agility and long-term alignment,”

- Nikhil Aggarwal, Chief Product Officer

About FieldAssist FieldAssist is a SaaS-based RTM technology partner to 650+ consumer brands across 15+ countries, helping them streamline, scale, and future-proof their sales and distribution operations. Over the last decade, it has enabled brands to drive better outlet coverage, field productivity, and distribution visibility.

Advertisement

Its latest innovation, the FAi Suite, is built for the AI era. By transforming daily sales data into actionable intelligence, FAi supports faster, more informed decision-making across the sales function. Equipped with capabilities for guided selling, predictive insights, and incentive optimization, the suite has enabled brands to build more agile, performance-driven sales ecosystems, delivering measurable outcomes such as a 13% improvement in ROI, an 18% increase in outlet reach, and a 27% enhancement in shelf performance.

About Harvard Business Review Harvard Business Review is a globally respected publication offering insights from leading thinkers in management, innovation, and strategy. Known for its research-backed content and real-world relevance, HBR is a trusted resource for business leaders, academics, and policymakers worldwide.

Advertisement

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.