Finance Ministry to invite comments on amended GST return forms from Nov 1

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Finance Ministry will invite comments from businesses on the proposed changes in monthly GST return forms, beginning November 1, a senior official said on Thursday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) Commissioner GST Policy Wing Gaurav Singh said the department would also work towards streamlining GST audit process.

The 57th meeting of the GST Council, comprising Centre and state finance ministers, had approved an alternate mechanism for making amendments to liabilities and input tax credit (ITC) in GST returns to minimise mismatches and reduce notices/intimations.

The Council approved enhancements in GST Forms GSTR-1/1A/IFF to enable better reconciliation of the details furnished in these forms with the details reported in the returns in monthly tax payment form GSTR-3B.

Singh said the amended GST return forms will be put up for public consultation on 'MyGov' portal on November 1 and will be open for comments till November 30.

The amended GST return form would be applicable from April 1, 2027.

The notifications and circulars on the decisions taken at the 57th GST Council meeting, held on October 8, have been vetted by the Law department and would be put up in public domain on Friday.

Singh further said once the integrity issues of the ITC chain get resolved, it would give impetus to further reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"With regard to audit, we need to have a look," Singh said, adding the process should be such that taxpayers face "no harassment".