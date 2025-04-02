FinGrad’s InvestIQ sets stage in three cities for India’s biggest investing seminar

InvestIQ by FinGrad is a comprehensive effort to equip investors with wisdom on stocks, mutual funds, crypto and tools necessary to explore investing opportunities across three cities.

FinGrad launches InvestIQ, a one-day investing seminar in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, aiming to attract over 3,000 participants.
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28: FinGrad is set to establish a new benchmark in financial literacy in India with the launch of InvestIQ, a one-day investing seminar across three-cities, expected to attract over 3,000 participants. The seminar will commence in Bangalore on April 13, followed by Mumbai on May 18, and Delhi on June 8, 2025. This Investing seminar is designed for investors, traders and aspiring market participants seeking to enhance their investing journey.

Fyers, the title sponsor of InvestIQ, leads the way in stockbroking with its trading platform and tools, along with Delta Exchange as crypto partner, m.Stock as investing partner, uTrade Algos as algo partner, and Livemint as media partner. InvestIQ promises to make investing approachable, insightful, and fun for everyone.

This seminar features top industry experts such as CA Manish Singh (Learning Markets with Manish), Saurabh Maurya (IITian Trader), Swati Kumari (B Wealthy), Prasad Lendwe (FinnovationZ), Kritesh Abhishek (Founder, Trade Brains & FinGrad), Hitesh Singhi (CEO, FinGrad), Priyank Sharma (HOLD with Priyank), Chaitanya Sampat (uTrade Algos), Sunny Ahuja (m.Stock), along with 10 additional speakers (yet to be announced), providing attendees with in-depth understanding on modern investment strategies across diverse asset classes.

InvestIQ packs 8 sessions in a day covering Introduction to Financial Markets, Equity, Investing in the Indian Market, Mutual Funds and ETF Investing, Fixed and Debt Instruments Investing, Alternative Investing Methods, Crypto Investing (New Age Investing Tool), Insurance as Safety and Investing Instrument, and Taxation on Financial Instruments.

“FinGrad is proud to bring InvestIQ to the people of India, and we are confident that it will be a major step forward in increasing financial literacy across the nation” says Hitesh Singhi, CEO of FinGrad.

Early bird registration is now open. For more information and to secure your spot visit joinfingrad.com/investiq

About FinGrad

FinGrad, a Bangalore based finance Ed-tech platform founded in 2022 and backed by Trade Brains, has a student base of over 100k. It offers both offline and online financial literacy programs and also hosts corporate events.

