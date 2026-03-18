Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog) Crosses Rs. 1,035 Crore+ AUM Milestone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Finkurve Financial Services Limited (BSE:508954), a leading tech-first Gold Loan NBFC, announced that the company has crossed ₹1,035 crore+ in Assets Under Management (AUM), a nearly 10x surge compared to FY23, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory within India’s secured lending ecosystem.

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The milestone reflects consistent portfolio expansions, supported by disciplined underwriting practices, and increasing customer trust across the company’s branch-led phygital network. With presence across four states & 100+ branches with a growing customer base of over 50000+, the company continues to strengthen its footprint in the secured retail lending segment.

Arvog’s growth has been supported by prudent loan to value (LTV) norms and a strong focus on collateral backed lending. The company has also invested in technology-enabled processes to streamline loan servicing, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer accessibility.

Going forward, the company continues to remain focused on sustainable expansion, asset quality discipline, and long-term value creation as we scale further in India’s growing gold loan ecosystem.

Commenting on this development Mr. Priyank Kothari, Director, Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog) said, “Crossing Rs. 1,035 crore+ AUM is an important milestone in our journey. Our focus has always been on building a stable and scalable gold loan platform grounded in disciplined underwriting and operational efficiency. We believe that long-term value creation in secured lending comes from balancing growth with asset quality and capital prudence. As we scale further, our commitment remains centered on responsible expansion, strong governance, and sustainable return metrics.”

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About Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog): Finkurve Financial Services Limited (BSE: 508954), also known by its brand name Arvog, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking, middle-layer NBFC. Established in 1984 as Sanjay Leasing Ltd., the Company obtained its NBFC license in 1998 and was acquired by the Promoters in the year 2010.

Finkurve focuses primarily on gold loans, which forms the majority of its Assets under Management (AUM), positioning it as a leading gold loan NBFC. The Company also offers personal loans, expanding its financial solutions through partnerships with fintech companies.

Finkurve also has a strategic tie-up with Augmont Goldtech, India's largest fully integrated gold platform, serving as a one-stop destination for all gold-related needs. With a growing presence across India, Finkurve remains committed to providing accessible, technology-driven financial services to a broad customer base.

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For more details, please visit, www.arvog.com

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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