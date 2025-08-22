Finnovate Hackathon Gears Up to Kick Off First Round with 104 Shortlisted Teams

The Finnovate Hackathon—presented by Kyndryl, hosted by Mint, and supported by the national language platform Bhashini—is all set to kick off its first round next week, marking a significant milestone in its mission to drive language-powered innovation in India’s financial ecosystem.

Following the close of registrations, the hackathon saw robust participation from across the country, with 180 teams entering the fray. After careful screening in line with eligibility criteria, 104 teams have been shortlisted to advance to the first competitive round.

The hackathon, which was launched earlier this month, is centred on fostering solutions that address the challenges of financial inclusion through the use of indigenous language technologies and AI tools. With Bhashini’s digital public infrastructure as a key enabler, the initiative aims to make financial services more accessible to citizens across linguistic and regional boundaries.

In the coming week, shortlisted teams will begin working on real-world problem statements that demand innovative, scalable, and inclusive tech-driven solutions. The first round is expected to test both their creativity and their understanding of the intersection between language, financial access, and digital infrastructure.

To prepare participants for the challenge ahead, a mentorship and briefing session will be held on August 22 at 12:30 PM. This session will outline key details regarding problem statements, evaluation criteria, round structure, and expectations from participating teams. It will also serve as a platform to address participant queries and set the tone for the weeks ahead.

The hackathon’s evaluation panel—comprising senior leaders and experts from the banking, technology, and innovation sectors—will assess entries on parameters such as relevance, feasibility, scalability, and alignment with the core theme of inclusive financial innovation.

As the competition officially enters its execution phase, the coming weeks are expected to showcase pioneering ideas that leverage India's evolving digital and linguistic infrastructure. With the support of key stakeholders and a strong cohort of participants, Finnovate Hackathon is poised to spark impactful solutions that could shape the future of India’s financial inclusion journey.

Stay tuned for more updates on the progress of the hackathon, team highlights, and the innovations that emerge from this national initiative.

To know more about the Hackathon: https://xathon.mettl.com/event/finnovatehackathon