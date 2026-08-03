FIR against TV actor Aditi Sharmas husband, in-laws on charges of harassment

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against television actor Aditi Sharma's husband and two of his family members following her complaint alleging harassment, officials said on Monday.

Sharma, who has acted in serials like "Rabb Se Hai Dua" and "Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann", alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, questioning of her character and misuse of her jewellery received during marriage.

In her police complaint, Sharma said she met her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, during an online acting class in June 2021 and the two later entered into a relationship.

The couple began living together in Mumbai's Goregaon area in September 2024 and married two months later, in November, with the consent of both families, the complaint stated.

Sharma alleged that her husband's behaviour changed within days of their marriage, leading to frequent arguments over her dressing and other trivial matters. Her husband regularly took money from her rather than contributing to household expenses, she charged.

Following an argument, her husband grew suspicious of her character, accused her of infidelity, repeatedly checked her mobile phone, and barred her from speaking to her parents, according to the complaint.

She further alleged that her mother‑in‑law withheld her bridal jewellery, including the mangalsutra, and did not return the valuables despite repeated requests.

Her mother‑in‑law and sister‑in‑law sided with her husband during efforts to resolve the disputes and continued to harass her, the actor charged.

Based on her complaint, the Goregaon police registered an FIR on July 30 against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (common intention), a police official said.