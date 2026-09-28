Five jobs, one platform: how Workday's Sana Learn is changing what learning delivers

Ask five leaders in the same company what learning is for, and you will get five different answers.

Compliance wants proof that every employee is trained. Sales wants reps ready before the campaign starts. Customer teams want fewer support queries. HR wants new joiners productive sooner. The leadership team wants a bench that can steer through change.

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Each is a different job with its own measure of success. Sana Learn is built to do all five from a single AI-native platform that brings a learning management system, authoring tools and a virtual classroom together, rather than a separate tool for each. It is available as a standalone solution any enterprise can adopt.

"When learning is tied to a result each team already cares about, it stops being seen as a cost to manage and becomes part of how the business performs," said Sunil Jose, President, Workday, India. "That is the shift AI-native platforms make possible."

Compliance: proof, not just completion Compliance training carries high stakes for the business, yet static content tends to drive low engagement and completion. Sana Learn replaces static modules with interactive courses built to raise engagement and knowledge retention, while real-time dashboards and audit-ready reporting let teams track progress and prove compliance.

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Customers report a 98% completion rate on compliance training. Among the results they cite: the number of people building content rising from two to more than 50, languages on offer going from one to more than 10, and content creation time falling 99%, from four months to a day.

Sales enablement: training that follows the funnel Sales teams cannot wait for the next training cycle. Sana Learn can trigger training from real-time funnel data, so the right content reaches reps when the numbers say they need it. A customer that built a targeted course around a seasonal campaign reports sales three times higher.

Sana Learn is an AI-native platform that brings a learning management system, authoring tools and a virtual classroom together.

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Customer education: scale without losing quality Sana Learn is designed to scale customer and partner education without compromising on a consumer-grade experience. Its AI search gives learners instant answers, which supports just-in-time learning and reduces the FAQ load as people help themselves. One customer reports an 84% decrease in customer support through customer and partner education.

Leadership development: academies that scale Sana Learn supports collaborative academies designed to build leaders, and its AI-assisted authoring shortens the build. One customer reports a 50% reduction in the time it takes to create engaging leadership courses.

Sana Learn supports collaborative academies.

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Onboarding: personal from day one Onboarding is where administration piles up. Sana Learn automates and personalises the entire programme, assigning role-specific content through rules instead of by hand. One customer reports a 75% decrease in administration across role-specific programmes for office and frontline roles, with more than 7,000 employees onboarded across nine programmes, 100% onboarding completion in more than 30 languages and 50% less time spent on translation. Customers also report a 62% decrease in ramp-up time for new hires.

For organisations on Workday HCM, enrolments and access rights can follow Workday data, and user groups update automatically as people join, change roles or leave.

What sits underneath Across all five, the same foundations do the work: an AI-first, collaborative editor that lets subject-matter experts create without instructional-design skills, an AI tutor and adaptive learning for each learner, AI search for instant answers, automated enrolment and administration, and dashboards where teams can ask questions of their programme data in plain language. Customers report course completion rates up by 30%.

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Trust built in None of this works unless the enterprise can trust the platform. Sana Learn is ISO 27001 certified, holds SOC 2 Type I and II reports and is GDPR compliant, with data encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher. Enterprise roles and permissions give organisations control over who can do what.

"Every one of these jobs touches sensitive people data, so trust has to be built in from the start," said Jose. "Organisations should be able to move quickly without giving up control over who sees what."

Sana Learn automates and personalises the entire programme, assigning role-specific content through rules instead of by hand.

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Looking ahead The test of a learning platform is shifting from how much content it holds to whether each team that depends on learning can point to a result. Leaders can start with one question: Which of these five jobs offers the greatest opportunity for our learning platform to optimise today?

Learning has long been judged by completion. Increasingly, it will be judged by the outcomes each team can name.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.