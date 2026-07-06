Five years of Pushkar Singh Dhami: Uttarakhand BJP projects stability, governance and policy assertiveness

The Uttarakhand BJP on Thursday used Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s completion of five consecutive years in office to project political stability, governance continuity and a distinct policy identity ahead of the state’s evolving political cycle.

At a large public gathering in Rishikesh’s IDPL ground, the government formally launched its “Seva, Sushasan evam Samarpan” outreach campaign while simultaneously presenting Dhami’s tenure as a defining phase in Uttarakhand’s administrative and political evolution.

Dhami has become the first Chief Minister in the state’s history to complete five uninterrupted years in office, a milestone the BJP sought to frame as evidence of public confidence and stable leadership in a state historically marked by frequent leadership changes.

Focus on governance and policy decisions The event also carried electoral and political messaging, with repeated references to decisions that have generated national debate, including implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the anti-copying law, anti-conversion legislation and anti-corruption drives.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), while addressing the programme, praised the government’s decisions on corruption, recruitment transparency and legal reforms. Former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Uttarakhand’s policy decisions under Dhami were increasingly influencing debates in other states as well.

Dhami, in his address, attempted to balance political messaging with governance priorities. He said the government viewed power as a means of service rather than authority and reiterated the target of transforming Uttarakhand into a developed state by 2035.

Investment, employment and welfare push The Chief Minister highlighted investment commitments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, tourism expansion linked to Char Dham Yatra and G20 events, and employment generation through startups, homestays and self-employment schemes.

The government also claimed that over 34,000 youths had secured government jobs through transparent recruitment processes over the past five years. Women-focused initiatives such as the “Lakhpati Didi” campaign were also highlighted as major achievements.

The BJP has increasingly projected Dhami as a decisive and assertive regional leader whose governance model combines cultural positioning, administrative reform and welfare outreach. However, opposition parties continue to raise concerns over unemployment, migration from hill districts, ecological pressures and gaps in implementation of development schemes.