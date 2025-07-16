fixmytax: Facilitating Tax Filing & Tax Compliances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: In an era where digitisation is impacting various sectors, the taxation landscape in India is also experiencing innovation with fixmytax, a digital tax and financial advisory platform. fixmytax aims to provide transparency, affordability, and convenience in managing tax obligations for individuals and businesses.

Founded in 2022 by tax strategist and financial expert Dr. Pawan Jaiswal, fixmytax was developed to address complexities sometimes associated with taxation in India. The platform offers a digital, secure, and user-friendly experience, ensuring the users receive expert guidance every step of the way.

“As we developed fixmytax, our vision was simple—no Indian should ever feel intimidated by taxation,” shares Dr. Jaiswal. “Every citizen deserves tools and guidance that are transparent, trustworthy, and easily accessible.”

A Platform for All Tax Needs

fixmytax assists with compliance through its services for salaried professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs. Key offerings include:

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing – Across various categories (ITR 1 to 7)

– Across various categories (ITR 1 to 7) GST Return Filing – For regular and composite dealers

– For regular and composite dealers TDS & TCS Compliances – Timely and accurate filings

– Timely and accurate filings Compliance with Tax Notices – For both Income Tax and GST-related issues

– For both Income Tax and GST-related issues Representation in Appeals – For first and second appellate matters under Income Tax & GST

Dr. Pawan Jaiswal

Financial Advisory with Support

What sets fixmytax apart is its human-first approach. The platform ensures real-time interaction with licensed professionals through live chat, calls, or video consultations. This personalised support can give users confidence in navigating complex tax situations.

Transparent Pricing and Data Security

fixmytax provides transparent pricing and users are informed of all charges before they begin, with no hidden fees or commissions. The platform adheres to government-mandated data privacy standards, with encryption measures to ensure that sensitive financial data remains safe and protected.

Used by Many Across India

From salaried individuals in metros to self-employed professionals in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, fixmytax has been used by a number of individuals in India. Its platform aims to be accessible to various users, regardless of location or profession. Users, whether in Bengaluru or rural Bihar, can receive equal attention and service quality.

Leadership Team

Dr. Pawan Jaiswal leads fixmytax, supported by Co-Founder Advocate Nidhi Pawan Singh, an expert in direct and indirect taxation, and Advocate Ajit Kumar, involved in tax litigation and appellate representation. The leadership team brings decades of combined experience and is engaged in promoting financial and tax literacy across the country.

“We are not just a tax platform—we are a partner in progress for every Indian household and enterprise,” affirms Dr. Jaiswal.

Future Plans

As India continues its digital progression, fixmytax is working to scale operations to meet demand. With headquarters in Lucknow and Prayagraj, the company is expanding its digital infrastructure, and plans to introduce educational tools and simplified compliance aids to further assist the tax journey for individuals and MSMEs.

To learn more or get started, visit: