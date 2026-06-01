FlexDrive+ helps buyers upgrade to the next car with more flexibility

Buying a new car is often about moving to the next stage of life. A growing family may require more space, while some buyers may look for better comfort, safety, technology, or simply a car that reflects changing preferences. An upgrade can change the everyday driving experience — with improved drives, added comfort, and more confidence on the road.

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But upgrading to a better car also means a bigger financial commitment. Along with the car price, there are registration costs, insurance, road tax, and other expenses. Even with a regular car loan, the EMI on an upgraded vehicle can sometimes feel restrictive.

This is where the Bajaj Finance New Car Loan can help. To make the journey more manageable, Bajaj Finance offers FlexDrive+ — a loan variant designed to keep the EMI lighter in the initial years of ownership.

What is FlexDrive+?

FlexDrive+ is a new car loan variant from Bajaj Finance. It is designed for buyers who want lower EMIs in the first few years of their loan tenure.

Instead of repaying the full loan amount from the beginning, a portion of the loan amount is set aside as a residual amount. This amount is payable later as per the selected plan.

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This helps reduce the monthly EMI during the initial years. Interest continues to apply on the full loan amount as per the applicable terms.

This structure can help reduce EMIs by up to 35%* compared to a standard new car loan.

FlexDrive+ gives buyers the flexibility to upgrade to a better car today while managing their monthly cash flow more efficiently.

How does FlexDrive+ support car upgrades?

FlexDrive+ is considered suitable for:

Buyers upgrading to a bigger family car

Professionals moving to a premium SUV or sedan

Customers choosing higher variants with additional features and safety technology

Existing car owners who prefer upgrading every few years Instead of stretching monthly budgets, FlexDrive+ helps support the upgrade while keeping EMIs lighter during the initial years.

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At the end of the tenure, buyers also get multiple options:

Pay the remaining amount and fully own the car

Extend the tenure and convert the remaining amount into regular EMIs

Sell the car through a Bajaj Finance buyback partner and use the proceeds to close the loan This gives buyers flexibility while keeping future choices open.

Benefits of the Bajaj Finance New Car Loan

Along with FlexDrive+, the Bajaj Finance New Car Loan offers benefits that can help make the upgrade journey more convenient.

Quick and simple process

Bajaj Finance offers a streamlined approval journey with simple eligibility checks and minimal documentation. This helps buyers move ahead with the purchase more easily.

Flexible repayment tenures

Repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months allow buyers to choose a repayment structure that aligns with income and future financial goals. The online car loan EMI calculator can help estimate monthly instalments in advance, supporting better financial planning.

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Upgrade the driving experience without stretching finances

A better car should feel like progress, not pressure.

FlexDrive+ helps make the car upgrade journey more manageable with lighter EMIs in the initial years and flexible end-of-tenure options.

So, whether the upgrade is for more comfort, more space, better features, or a different driving experience, FlexDrive+ offers a way to move forward with greater financial flexibility.

Those planning to upgrade to a new car can explore FlexDrive+ with Bajaj Finance New Car Loan.

FlexDrive+ can be explored through new car dealers associated with Bajaj Finance or through the Bajaj Finance website.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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