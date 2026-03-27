Flip Health Launches AI Models to Transform Medical Underwriting

Hyderabad, 27th March, 2026: Flip Health, an AI-native Insurance Risk Intelligence company has launched an AI-powered ECG Intelligence model within life insurance underwriting workflows. The Company has successfully integrated with HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, making the deployment the first-of-its-kind in the country.

This landmark integration marks a major leap forward in the use of artificial intelligence for cardiovascular risk assessment in life insurance. Flip Health’s proprietary ECG AI Model enables real-time, automated interpretation of electrocardiograms (ECGs), significantly accelerating underwriting decisions while improving medical accuracy, consistency, and compliance.

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“By moving ECG interpretation from manual review to real-time medical intelligence, this partnership delivers faster decisions without compromising clinical rigor. Together with HDFC Life, we are establishing a new benchmark for speed, precision, and accountability in risk assessment,” said VishnuKalyan Reddy Gangasani, Founder & CEO of Flip Health.

Revolutionising Medical Underwriting at HDFC Life The new AI model, developed by Flip Health, applies deep learning and natural language processing to interpret medical data with human-like precision and machine-level speed, thus significantly reducing processing time and eliminating inconsistencies.

The collaboration will enable:

● Faster policy issuance, reducing TAT from days to hours

● AI-led risk scoring for consistent, explainable outcomes

● Quicker and smarter decisions

About HDFC Life Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has over 70 products (individual and group products), including optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

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HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 500, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants. For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com

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About Flip Health Flip Health is a leading AI-native company powering real-time risk intelligence for insurers and banks across Asia. Its flagship platform, FlipInsure, enables AI-led end-to end Insurance transformation. Flip Health’s Real-Time Risk Copilot combines medical and behavioural AI to deliver faster, more accurate, and explainable risk decisions for insurers and reinsurers across APAC.

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www.flip.health

Media Contacts: HDFC Life Insurance: Lopah Mudra Bhattacharrya: lopahmudrab@hdfclife.com

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