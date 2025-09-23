Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best Gaming Smartphones for Smooth Gameplay

Gamers, it’s your turn! This year, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 is bringing smartphones that handle 120FPS gameplay, high-end graphics, and zero lag. Whether you’re into PUBG, BGMI, or Genshin Impact, these phones will keep your gaming smooth and responsive.

Gaming Highlights:

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G+ – Designed for competitive gamers, this device is certified by Krafton to deliver smooth 120FPS gameplay. The combination of a large AMOLED display and responsive touch ensures precise control, while the high-capacity battery keeps you gaming for longer.

POCO X7 Pro 5G – Powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultra, this smartphone guarantees lightning-fast loading times and zero lag during intense gaming sessions. Its smooth GPU performance and high-refresh-rate display make it a strong contender for mobile esports enthusiasts.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G – Gamers seeking sustained performance will appreciate its advanced cooling solution. The large vapor chamber keeps the device temperature low even during extended gameplay, allowing uninterrupted high-frame-rate gaming.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G – This smartphone combines a high-performance chipset with an optimized gaming mode, enhancing touch response and reducing latency. Perfect for competitive players who demand consistency.

realme P4 Pro 5G – Its dual-chipset architecture ensures smooth multitasking while gaming, allowing players to stream, chat, and play without performance drops.

Nothing Phone 3 – Combining futuristic design with the Snapdragon 7s Gen3, it handles high-graphic games effortlessly. The phone’s display and performance optimize both visuals and response times for a premium gaming experience. Why Buy Now:

With bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI, these gaming beasts are now available at incredible prices. The Big Billion Days Sale is your chance to level up your gaming experience.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.