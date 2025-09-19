Flipkart Big Billion Days: Significant discounts on iPads, Samsung tabs, Motorola pads, and more

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to wishlist your favourite tablets and grab them at the lowest-ever prices. From Apple’s premium iPads to Samsung’s feature-packed Galaxy Tabs, Motorola’s powerful Pad series, and budget-friendly picks from OPPO, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Redmi — there’s something for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the top deals you can’t afford to miss:

Apple iPad A16 – MRP ₹34,900 | Sale Price ₹28,999

Available exclusively on Flipkart, the iPad A16 comes with the Apple A16 Bionic chip, 11-inch display, and Wi-Fi/5G options. A bestseller from Apple, it’s the perfect blend of performance and portability at its all-time lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ – MRP ₹55,999 | Sale Price ₹24,999

This 12.4-inch powerhouse packs a massive 10,090 mAh battery and comes with an S-Pen included in the box. Perfect for students, creators, or professionals, this bestseller from Samsung is designed for productivity and creativity.

Moto Pad 60 Neo – MRP ₹28,000 | Sale Price ₹12,749

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 11-inch display, and Moto-pen in the box, the Moto Pad 60 Neo offers big value at a budget price. Exclusively available on Flipkart, it’s an ideal pick for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ – MRP ₹32,999 | Sale Price ₹14,999

The lowest price of the year on this 11-inch tablet with a Snapdragon 695 processor, Wi-Fi/5G options, and immersive visuals. A perfect choice for streaming, gaming, and multitasking.

MOTO Pad 60 Pro – MRP ₹43,999 | Sale Price ₹21,499

With a huge 10,200 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a 12.7-inch display powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300, the Moto Pad 60 Pro is a premium productivity tablet at an unbeatable deal.

Apple iPad Pro – MRP ₹99,900 | Sale Price ₹83,999

The ultimate iPad experience, now at its lowest-ever price. Powered by the Apple M4 chip, with up to 2TB storage, 11-inch display, and Wi-Fi/5G options, this is Apple’s best for professionals and creators.

OPPO Pad SE – MRP ₹19,499 | Sale Price ₹9,899

Lightweight, stylish, and powerful with a 9,340 mAh battery and 10.9-inch display, the OPPO Pad SE is perfect for those seeking performance at an entry-level budget.

OnePlus Pad Lite – MRP ₹19,999 | Sale Price ₹11,749

OnePlus’ latest tablet, powered by the MediaTek Helio G100, features an 11-inch display and a sleek design. It’s the perfect blend of affordability and functionality.

Xiaomi Pad 7 – MRP ₹34,999 | Sale Price ₹20,999

With a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, 11.2-inch display, and up to 12/256 GB configuration, this is one of the most powerful Android tablets in its segment.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G – MRP ₹25,999 | Sale Price ₹19,999

Featuring Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, a large 12.1-inch display, and Wi-Fi/5G support, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G delivers performance, style, and connectivity in one sleek device.

Why wishlist now?

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days deals will be live only for a limited time. With demand for these blockbuster discounts expected to skyrocket, adding your favourite tablets to your wishlist ensures faster checkout and a better chance to grab them before stocks run out. So what are you waiting for? Hurry and wishlist now!

Click here to check out the shouldn’t-be-missed deals.