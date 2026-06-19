Flipkart Minutes celebrates Father's Day with 'Unhanikarak Bapu Bootcamp'

Father’s Day is often celebrated with gifts, meals, and dad-care. This Father's Day, Flipkart Minutes organised the 'Unhanikarak Bapu Bootcamp', a father-daughter engagement event aimed at encouraging shared experiences and interaction between fathers and their daughters.

Hosted as a Father’s Day celebration, the bootcamp brought together 50 fathers and their daughters for a day of pampering sessions and playful lessons. Because quick commerce can deliver everyday essentials in minutes, building meaningful connections and shared experiences.

The event started with music and dance, followed by training modules such as hairstyling, nail painting, and tea party etiquette, all designed to help dads connect better with their daughters. Beyond the workshops, the event featured a variety of experiences, including massages, Korean sheet masks, PS5 gaming and virtual cricket .

Brands like boAt, Mondelez, and Hocco set up interactive games, challenges, and experiences that encouraged fathers and daughters to participate together and create memories while winning prizes.

View full Image View full Image Flipkart Minutes helped Great Girl Dads relax and recharge this Father's Day.

Adding to the fun activities, creators such as Nikhil Sharma, Anirban Das Gupta, and Chiki Mithi & Family joined the celebration, participating in different events and engaging with participants throughout the day .

The event concluded on a heartwarming note with a graduation ceremony, where fathers received ‘Certified Great Girl Dad’ certificates signed by their daughters!

With over 150 attendees participating, the ‘Unhanikarak Bapu Bootcamp’ highlighted how parenting today is evolving beyond traditional roles. As Father's Day celebrations continue to evolve, the bootcamp highlighted the value of shared experiences and quality time between parents and children.