Flipkart’s GOAT Sale Is Live: Flagship Models Now Available at Affordable Prices

As smartphone saturation rises, tablets are becoming increasingly popular for various uses, including learning, entertainment, and even work. Recognising this trend, Flipkart is holding a tablet sale from July 11th to 17th, featuring discounts on brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, POCO, realme, Motorola, and Lenovo.

This sale includes options suitable for different needs, from premium tablets with stylus support to 4G-enabled devices for educational or travel purposes.

Here's a look at some of the tablet deals available on Flipkart:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (8/128 GB, Wi-Fi + 5G) Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-8-gb-ram-128-rom-11-0-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-graphite/p/itm991f5eae4f9d2?pid=TABGTF4G3RPUDTVQ

It features an 11-inch display, Snapdragon 695 processor, and Wi-Fi & 5G options. The MRP is ₹32,999, and the sale price is ₹15,199. This Samsung tablet has received a significant price reduction. With 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 695 performance, and an 11-inch display, this device can be suitable for streaming, productivity, and gaming. It can be a versatile choice for students, professionals, and families.

OnePlus Pad 2 Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/oneplus-pad-2-8-gb-ram-128-rom-12-1-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-nimbus-gray/p/itm322067307570d?pid=TABH2HGNNZYSZWHZ

There is an offer of flat ₹5,000 off with select accessories. The MRP is ₹44,999, and the sale price is ₹32,999. The recently launched OnePlus Pad 2 offers a refined design, a high refresh rate display, and premium performance. Buyers will also receive a complimentary stylus, which may be beneficial for those looking for a productivity tablet with extended battery life and a premium design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (Wi-Fi) Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-fe-8-gb-ram-128-rom-12-4-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-gray/p/itmacf5e87940ecc?pid=TABGTDU7NPEPHYGF

It features a 12.4-inch XL screen, 10090 mAh battery, and includes an S Pen in-box. The MRP is ₹65,999, and the sale price is ₹27,199. This Samsung "fan edition" tablet is offered at a significant discount, positioning it as a notable Android tablet option in the sub- ₹30K category. With the S-Pen included, long battery life, and a large display, it is suitable for creatives, students, and multitaskers.

Redmi Pad SE (Wi-Fi) Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/redmi-pad-se-8-gb-ram-128-rom-11-0-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-lavender-purple/p/itma5509f73ddb92?pid=TABHYYS9AZZW97ZU

It features an 11-inch display, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Snapdragon 680 processor. The MRP is ₹19,999, and the sale price is ₹10,499. The Redmi Pad SE is considered a good value tablet under ₹12,000, offering a clean MIUI Pad experience and strong audio-visual performance. Its 8GB RAM variant at this price point makes it a competitive budget-friendly tablet.

realme Pad 2 LTE Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/realme-pad-2-6-gb-ram-128-rom-11-5-inch-4g-tablet-inspiration-green/p/itmcf4c6380eafa4?pid=TABGRGWKRZS9REGC

It features an 11.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G99, up to 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and 4G connectivity. The MRP is ₹28,999, and the sale price is ₹12,499. This tablet provides a large display, 4G connectivity, and ample RAM, which can be useful for users prioritizing performance and portability. Its high refresh rate panel and realme UI make it suitable for content consumption and light productivity.

Lenovo Tab Plus (Wi-Fi) Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/lenovo-tab-plus-8-gb-ram-128-rom-11-5-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-luna-grey/p/itmac3b41158b70c?pid=TABH2PDHRXTHHHHH

It features an 11.5-inch display, 8600 mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G99. The MRP is ₹32,000, and the sale price is ₹12,749. The Lenovo Tab Plus is designed for entertainment, featuring a high-resolution display and JBL-tuned speakers. It is available at a reduced price, making it a potentially attractive option for streaming, gaming, or casual Browse.

OnePlus Pad Go (Wi-Fi + 4G options) Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/oneplus-pad-go-8-gb-ram-128-rom-11-35-inch-wi-fi-only-tablet-twin-mint/p/itmc6301daa35b04?pid=TABGTHGM4J4RSBQJ

It features an 11.35-inch display and MediaTek Helio G99. The MRP is ₹19,999, and the sale price is ₹13,999. The OnePlus Pad Go, with its premium metal build, OxygenOS optimisations, and 4G support, remains a suitable choice for everyday users. At this price point, it offers value, particularly for students and first-time tablet buyers.

POCO Pad 5G Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/poco-pad-5g-8-gb-ram-128-rom-12-1-inch-wi-fi-5g-tablet-cobalt-blue/p/itm08b56574bfddc?pid=TABH3QBC2AGQXZ2G

It features a 12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and Wi-Fi + 5G. The MRP is ₹30,999, and the sale price is ₹18,499. With one of the largest screens in the segment and support for high-speed 5G, the POCO Pad can be used for both work and entertainment on the go. Its powerful chipset and expansive display may make it a suitable alternative to laptops for casual use.

MOTO Pad 60 Pro (Wi-Fi) Product Link - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-pad-60-pro-8-gb-ram-128-rom-12-7-inch-wi-fi-only-gaming-tablet-pantone-bronze-green/p/itm32831ab5b9ce5?pid=TABHBFQAWPWBEK5C

It features a 12.7-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 8300. The MRP is ₹43,999, and the sale price is ₹23,999. Motorola's Android tablet offers a large display, a near-stock Android interface, and performance powered by the Dimensity 8300 chipset. It may be a strong option for professionals and content creators seeking a large-screen Android experience under ₹25,000.

Conclusion Flipkart’s current sale offers various tablet models, making July 2025 a potentially opportune time to consider purchasing a new tablet. These deals cover a range of applications, including multimedia, remote learning, and travel, providing various options for consumers.