Flour millers’ body RFMFI seeks Wheat Board, stable policy to promote growth in this sector

Goa, Mar 3 (PTI) The flour millers' apex body RFMFI on Monday demanded the government to set up a Wheat Board to provide policy guidance and market expansion opportunities, besides promoting research activities.

Addressing a conference here, Rollers Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI) President Navneet Chitlangia said, "Our industry is more than just an economic sector, it is the backbone of the food supply chain, a key contributor to employment and an essential force in ensuring the nation's food security."

To unlock the potential of this industry, he said there should be a stable and predictable wheat policy to prevent market volatility.

He was referring to policies related to export-import, buffer stock management and Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

Chitlangia also pitched for a dedicated Wheat Board for the development of the entire ecosystem related to this important crop and the benefit of all stakeholders.

"Similar to the Spices Board and Tea Board, a dedicated wheat Board would provide essential research, policy guidance and market expansion opportunities," he said.

The Federation president also urged the government to review the import duty on wheat after the procurement season, which will end in June.

"With an import duty exceeding 40 per cent, wheat imports are currently unfeasible. A reassessment post procurement season based on actual harvest data is essential to maintain a balanced demand-supply equation," he said.

Wheat is grown in the rabi (winter-sown) season. The harvesting will start from later this month.

India produced 1,132 lakh (113.2 million) tonnes of wheat in 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

The RFMFI, established in 1940 under the Companies Act, represents the interests of the flour milling industry.

The two-day conclave 'The Future of Milling -- Vision 2030 and Beyond' is witnessing participation of more than 600 delegates from India and abroad.

The conference will focus on the themes of paramount importance to the flour milling industry.

These include food security and climate resilience; policy and infrastructure development; global best practices in wheat storage and logistics; technology and innovation in milling; value addition and market expansion; and digital transformation in flour milling.