Following The Smart Money: Where Institutional Investors Increased Exposure In Q1 2026

Recent filings show institutional investors favoring energy, finance, and AI infrastructure over Big Tech amidst market uncertainty.

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Updated29 Jun 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Institutional investors continued to deploy capital in Q1 2026, with increased allocations toward energy, financial services and AI infrastructure despite ongoing market uncertainty.
Institutional investors continued to deploy capital in Q1 2026, with increased allocations toward energy, financial services and AI infrastructure despite ongoing market uncertainty.

The latest round of 13F filings shows institutional investors remained buyers despite market uncertainty. But the strongest conviction wasn't concentrated in Big Tech. Capital flowed into energy, finance and AI infrastructure, while software and several megacap favourites saw broad reductions in support.

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Recent 13F filings highlight shifting institutional preferences, as investors reduced exposure to several megacap technology stocks while strengthening positions in sectors backed by long-term growth themes.
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HomeFocusFollowing The Smart Money: Where Institutional Investors Increased Exposure In Q1 2026
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