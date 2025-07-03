For India’s CFOs and Founders, Odoo ERP Event in Gandhinagar Could Be a Strategic Advantage

Odoo Community Days 2025 in Gandhinagar on August 13-14 will highlight the importance of integrated business management systems. The event targets decision-makers, emphasizing practical solutions to compliance and operational inefficiencies affecting businesses today.

Focus
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Running a business today is about more than top-line growth. It’s about staying compliant, reducing operational drag, and making decisions based on accurate, real-time data. Yet many Indian companies still depend on disconnected tools, manual workflows, and outdated systems.

Odoo Community Days 2025, taking place on 13 and 14 August at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, aims to shift this conversation toward smarter, unified business management.

A Real-World Platform for Finance and Operations

Whether you're a CFO, founder, or systems head, the event presents a live working model of how integrated platforms can replace patchwork processes. Odoo, used by over 12+ million businesses globally, brings together accounting, HR, CRM, inventory, and operations into one flexible, open-source suite.

What to expect:

  • Live demos on automating GST filings, ledger reconciliations, and department-level reporting
  • Insights on migrating from legacy systems like Tally or SAP to a unified workflow
  • No-code tools to build approval flows, dashboards, and real-time reports
  • Practical examples from retail, manufacturing, services, and logistics companies 

This isn’t a promotional product showcase. It’s a problem-solving environment focused on real business outcomes.

From Software to Business Impact

The event includes:

  • Smart Classes by certified Odoo consultants
  • A partner-led exhibition of plug-and-play industry solutions
  • Technical deep-dives for developers and ERP implementers
  • A keynote by Fabien Pinckaers, CEO and Founder of Odoo, on building systems that scale with the needs of Indian enterprises 

The focus remains on practical implementation, not abstract strategy.

Why Now

Compliance requirements are rising. Operational delays are expensive. And spreadsheets are no longer enough. Odoo Community Days 2025 gives decision-makers the opportunity to evaluate how to upgrade without disruption and how to make business tools a driver of clarity and control.

Event Details
  Odoo Community Days 2025
  13–14 August 2025
  Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar
  More information: www.odoo.com/india

About Odoo
Odoo is a global open-source business management platform used by over 12+ million users across 120 countries. Learn more at www.odoo.com

