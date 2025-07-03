For India’s CFOs and Founders, Odoo ERP Event in Gandhinagar Could Be a Strategic Advantage

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Running a business today is about more than top-line growth. It’s about staying compliant, reducing operational drag, and making decisions based on accurate, real-time data. Yet many Indian companies still depend on disconnected tools, manual workflows, and outdated systems.
Odoo Community Days 2025, taking place on 13 and 14 August at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, aims to shift this conversation toward smarter, unified business management.
Whether you're a CFO, founder, or systems head, the event presents a live working model of how integrated platforms can replace patchwork processes. Odoo, used by over 12+ million businesses globally, brings together accounting, HR, CRM, inventory, and operations into one flexible, open-source suite.
This isn’t a promotional product showcase. It’s a problem-solving environment focused on real business outcomes.
The event includes:
The focus remains on practical implementation, not abstract strategy.
Compliance requirements are rising. Operational delays are expensive. And spreadsheets are no longer enough. Odoo Community Days 2025 gives decision-makers the opportunity to evaluate how to upgrade without disruption and how to make business tools a driver of clarity and control.
Event Details
Odoo Community Days 2025
13–14 August 2025
Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar
More information: www.odoo.com/india
About Odoo
Odoo is a global open-source business management platform used by over 12+ million users across 120 countries. Learn more at www.odoo.com
