If you are looking to trade foreign exchange (Forex), this guide compares 8 forex trading platforms in India that accept domestic clients. Among the many forex platforms that operate in India, I have evaluated these 8 platforms, or Forex brokers, based on trading costs, account types, features, and the range of markets offered. These factors are important considerations when choosing a Forex broker or platform.

The Forex Broker List For Indian Traders in 2025 Is: Eightcap – My Go-To Broker for Indian Forex Traders Fusion Markets – Lowest Spread Broker In India DNA Markets – Wide Variety Of Markets Axi – Specialist In The MT4 Platform Trade Nation – Offers Zero Commission Trading Interactive Brokers – Tailored for Advanced Traders BlueBerry Markets - Broker With Copy Trading Tools Libertex - Handy For High Leverage All the brokers on this list are regulated by international bodies with strict operational requirements for the brokers to ensure your funds are safe and secure.

1. Eightcap - My Go-To Broker for Indian Traders Eightcap is my pick for Indian traders due to the tight spreads with their Raw account which starts from 0 pips. A key highlight for me is their 95+ cryptos including Bitcoin and altcoins, these plus 500+ other markets are available with TradingView, MT4 and MT5.

Another feature that I find appealing is Eightcaps integration with Capitalise.ai. This software lets you turn your manual strategies into automated ones without coding knowledge.

Eightcap Features Tight raw account spreads

Largest collection of 95+ cryptocurrencies

Strong trading platform selection

Has Capitalise.ai for no-code automated trading Tight Raw Account Spreads For the lowest costs with Eightcap, I chose the broker’s Raw account, which offers spreads from 0 pips and $3.50 per lot in commissions. My trading analyst, Ross Collins, test results confirmed that the Eightcaps RAW account has industry-beating spreads. On EUR/USD, for example, the average spread came in at just 0.20 pips, around 25% lower than the industry average.

[Ross - Eightcap Raw Spreads vs Industry Avg]

Forex Pair Eightcap Raw Spreads Industry Average AUD/USD 0.48 0.42 EUR/USD 0.20 0.27 GBP/USD 0.44 0.54 USD/CAD 0.64 0.62 USD/CHF 0.76 0.71 USD/JPY 0.47 0.48

Wide Range of Cryptocurrencies Eightcap offers access to over 95 cryptocurrency markets—the widest range I’ve seen from any forex broker. This includes major crypto CFDs like Bitcoin and XRP, as well as a broad lineup of altcoins such as Dogecoin and PEPE. The variety gives you more options to trade both mainstream and speculative coins, all from the same platform. These platforms are TradingView, MT4 and MT5.

Beyond crypto, Eightcap also provides over 500 instruments including forex, indices, share CFDs, and commodities like gold and silver, making it one of the more complete brokers I’ve used.

Automated Trading With Capitalise.ai During my time with Eightcap, one of its standout features is its integration with Capitalise.ai, a no-code tool for automating your strategies. His tool lets you write natural language instructions and converts them into automated trading rules, so you can experiment with algorithmic trading without needing to code.

Once you have a strategy created by Capitalise.ai, you can choose to backtest it to see how it previously performed. My favourite feature is that you can forward test the strategies you create by assigning dedicated demo accounts to your strategy. The forward testing feature lets you track its performance during live market conditions, giving much better feedback compared to back testing.

Eigthcap overview

2. Fusion Markets - Lowest Spread Broker In India I rate Fusion Markets for its excellent trading conditions. The broker’s Zero account delivered the tightest average spreads and the lowest commissions at $2.25, while offering sub-80ms execution speeds. This combination makes the Zero account perfect for scalping, helping you get better pricing and save money.

Additionally, the broker has access to the 4 trading platforms covering TradingView, MT4, MT5, and cTrader. This choice lets you customise your trading experience with your preferred platform while benefiting from the broker’s superior trading conditions.

Fusion Markets Features Lowest spreads in India

Fast execution speeds

Offers TradingView and MetaTrader platforms

No fees on deposits Tight Spreads For Zero and Standard Accounts Fusion Markets offers two main account types:

Standard Account : No commission, but slightly wider spreads.

: No commission, but slightly wider spreads. Zero Account: Raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips with a low commission of $2.25 per lot, well below the $3.50 industry average. To evaluate the actual trading costs, my analyst tested both account types across major forex pairs.

Standard Account Performance The Standard account averaged1.19 pips across the five major traded pairs; about 20% lower than the industry average. This makes it a solid low-cost option for traders who prefer simplicity and zero commissions.

Here’s how the Standard account compares:

Forex Pair Fusion Markets Standard Spreads Industry Average AUD/USD 1.02 1.28 EUR/USD 1.01 1.11 GBP/USD 1.23 1.50 USD/CAD 1.17 1.67 USD/CHF 1.44 1.86 USD/JPY 1.27 2.00

For even lower costs, the Zero account is the better pick. It achieved an average raw spread of0.22 pips—the lowest among 15 brokers tested.

Tested Raw Spreads Broker Combined for major pairs we tested Fusion Markets 0.22 City Index 0.25 IC Markets 0.32 TMGM 0.32 Pepperstone 0.36 FP Markets 0.41 Blueberry Markets 0.43 GO Markets 0.46 ThinkMarkets 0.46 Tickmill 0.47

Even after factoring in the $2.25 commission, thetotal round-turn cost comes to$7.00 per lot, making it 30% cheaper than the Standard account, which averages$10.10 per lot. That’s why I prefer the Zero account—it delivers tighter pricing and better value overall.

Multiple Trading Platforms With Fusion Markets, you have one of the largest choices for third-party trading platforms. The broker offers TradingView, MetaTrader 4, MT5, and cTrader, which means you can use any style of trading with the broker.

If you use automated trading strategies, options include MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

For manual trading, I’d choose TradingView with its 110+ indicators built-in, or access to 10,000+ community-developed indicators for free. With this range, you can experiment with different indicators to fine-tune your trading strategies.

Fusion Markets

3. DNA Markets - Solid Variety of Markets Based on my testing, I chose DNA Markets for its large selection of financial instruments covering major markets from forex to indices. The broker only provides cTrader, but it’s a versatile option with built-in advanced features like the depth of markets tool and automated trading.

The broker’s trading accounts are decent too, especially its Raw account, which has low commissions from $2.25/lot and zero-pip spreads.

DNA Markets Features Offers 800+ CFD markets

Provides the cTrader platform

Leverage up to 1:500

24/5 dedicated trading support Trade 800+ CFD Markets During my trading with DNA Markets, I found they had 800+ CFD markets available, which is above average for Indian brokers based on my tests. Breaking it down, the broker has:

50 forex pairs, mainly covering majors and minor pairs with a few exotics. This isn’t the widest selection in India.

10+ commodities including markets like gold and silver, as well as oil and gas products like Brent and WTI Crude oil.

15 indices covering the major markets with access to US indices like NASDAQ and S&P 500

585+ share CFDs, which is one of the widest selections for Indian traders to get exposure to popular companies like Apple and Tesla

90+ cryptocurrencies where you can trade major coins like Bitcoin and Ripple that you can trade 24/7. As a bonus, DNA Markets also offers altcoin markets like ApeCoin, which are higher risk and can potentially provide more opportunities. DNA Markets has the cTrader Platform cTrader is the broker’s primary trading platform and is a versatile option, offering features for every trader - from algorithmic to copy trading. The platform has plenty of options for technical analysis with 70+ indicators and 10+ chart types including Renko blocks for those who trade by price instead of time.

The charts with cTrader are visually appealing (making it a popular alternative to the platforms by MetaQuotes) and have one-click trading features for easy execution. If you know how to code in C#, cTrader lets you develop custom indicators and cBots (trading robots) for automated trading.

Choice Of Account Types When opening your DNA Markets account, you have a choice between its Standard and Raw accounts. The Standard account has no commissions but charges spreads from 1 pip, which works out to about $10 per 1 standard lot on EUR/USD.DNA Markets is one of the few brokers that have a Standard account with cTrader.

The Raw account is almost 50% cheaper thanks to its fixed commissions and tighter spreads. DNA Markets’ Raw account starts from 0 pip spreads and has low commissions at $2.25/lot, making it one of the lowest commission brokers.

When combining its spreads and commissions, this works out to an average of $4.50 per 1 standard lot on EUR/USD. Compared with its Standard account’s costs, this is a major improvement.

DNA Markets overview

4. Axi - The Go-To Broker For MetaTrader 4 I found that using Axi delivered a solid experience with the MetaTrader 4 platform, where you can trade 70+ forex pairs. The edge with Axi is the Autochartist and Trading Central MT4 plugins that assist with automated technical analysis on your MetaTrader 4 platform.

You can access the broker’s 300+ markets with its Pro account where its commissions are competitive at $3.50/lot and spreads start from 0 pips.

Axi Features Offers MetaTrader 4 with beginner-friendly tutorials

Has Autochartist and Trading Central MT4 plugins for automated analysis

Over 70 forex pairs to trade

Pro account has spreads from 0 pips Offers MetaTrader 4 Platform Axi offers MetaTrader 4, which I think is the most versatile trading platform for Indian traders. The platform has 30+ technical indicators that cover the basics like Bollinger Bands for detecting price reversals. If you prefer using price action, it has drawing tools to create trend lines and channels, or Fibonacci retracement to detect pullbacks.

MetaTrader 4 has options that allow you to create custom strategies through its MQL4 programming language. This lets you code your own technical indicators that aren’t available natively, or create scripts to help manage your open positions like locking in profits.

One of the core features of MT4 is the ability to automate your trades using Expert Advisors (EAs). Automated trading can amplify your trading opportunities by applying the same strategy across multiple markets, and the EAs will execute your trades without your input.

Has Automated Technical Analysis Plugins For MT4 Axi gives you access to both Autochartist and Trading Central MT4 plugins, which is rare in my experience.

Most brokers only provide the web platform, but with Axi you can view the technical alerts directly on your charts. This gives you an edge with the alerts, as you can trade directly from MT4 instead of copying and pasting the order from its web platform.

Both tools provide analysis based on chart and candlestick patterns like double-top and wedges, which is useful for breakout trading.

Pro Account has Raw Spreads The cheapest option to trade on Axi is through its Pro account, which is the broker’s raw spread trading account. The Pro account has spreads from 0 pips and $3.50/lot trading commissions, which is average for the industry.

EUR/USD USD/JPY GBP/USD AUD/USD USD/CAD Axi 0.2 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Industry Average 0.27 0.42 0.53 0.44 0.60

In my tests, I found the Pro account’s spreads to be low and often beating the industry’s. I was able to frequently trade EUR/USD at 0.20 pips throughout the London session, which is 25% cheaper than the industry.

Axi Overview

5.Trade Nation - Has Zero Commission Trading Trade Nation made the list because I found its fixed spreads to be a solid option for Indian traders looking for predictable trading costs. The fixed spreads can provide value as they start from 0.3 pips on EUR/USD and have zero commissions.

You have a solid choice of trading platforms giving you access to trading tools through MT4 and TradingView. A highlight for me is Trade Nation’s in-house analysis, which is professionally done and offers daily insights into the day's events.

Trade Nation Features Tight fixed spreads with no commissions

Offers MetaTrader 4 and TradingView

Excellent in-house technical analysis

Decent educational material and webinars Fixed Spreads With Zero Commissions Trade Nation is unique on this list as its Standard account has fixed spreads, meaning they do not change during the trading session.

An advantage I find with fixed spreads is for day trading as they do not get more expensive, unless there is extreme market volatility. Compare this to variable spread brokers who may spike their spread pricing around announcements, making it expensive to trade.

The Standard account has fixed spreads from 0.30 pips on EUR/USD, which is surprisingly cheap. Typically, I find fixed spreads to hover around the one pip mark, so for Trade Nation to offer them at 0.30 pips is a steal. Based on the broker’s spreads, below is a table of their spreads on the major pairs.

EUR/USD USD/JPY GBP/USD AUD/USD Trade Nation 0.30 0.5 0.70 0.40 Industry Average 1.2 1.5 1.6 1.5

Trade With Multiple Platforms Trade Nation has three trading platforms to choose from, including TradingView, TN Trade, and MetaTrader 4. TN Trade is the broker’s proprietary trading platform which has excellent charting and 95 indicators powered by ChartIQ.

Alternatively, you can use more popular platforms like TradingView with its advanced tools like market screeners and social trading features. Among your choices with Trade Nation, only MT4 has automated trading capabilities through its EAs.

Excellent In-house Technical Analysis A key strength I found with Trade Nation is its technical analysis which is published by the brokers' in-house analysts daily. Most brokers re-publish Autochartist or Trading Central’s analysis, so it’s refreshing to see a broker offer their own unique insights.

I must say, the analysis is impressive because it goes into great detail across all major assets from EUR/USD to gold. Additionally, the analysts also provide in-depth charts to help demonstrate price movements, making them clear to follow.

Trade Nation Overview

6. Interactive Brokers – Tailored for Advanced Traders If you are comfortable using advanced tools, Interactive Brokers trading platform IBKR has unique tools not found on any other platform.

Interactive Brokers Features Strong proprietary platform Support for Trader Workstation Advanced market analysis Useful auto trading features Trading Platform Options I only found two trading platform options available:

IBKR Global Trader - IB’s own proprietary platform.

Trader Workstation (TWS) - An advanced platform for market analysis and algorithmic trading. In my opinion, Trader Workstation is the better of the two. This platform gives you access to the complete range of instruments offered by the broker. IBKR's desktop version doesn’t support combinations and doesn’t offer inter-commodity spreads at all.

To be honest, though, this may not matter, as the instruments are fairly advanced. You might prefer the layout and interface of IBKR. One feature I personally liked about the IBKR platform is that you can access elements like futures and bonds in the corresponding platform as forex pairs and other CFDs. There’s no need to switch between platforms.

My Verdict on Interactive Brokers I believe more advanced traders - who have a diverse set of trading instruments - are sure to find some value in this platform. However, a lack of support for more popular platforms may be a deterrent for some.

Interactive Brokers statistics

7. Blueberry Markets - Broker With Copy Trading Tools I included Blueberry Markets to the list as they offer copy trading thanks to the integration of DupliTrade. The broker has competitive spreads on its Standard account, which is also commission-free, keeping your copy trading costs low.

If you want social trading tools, Blueberry Markets has TradingView, giving you access to 50 million traders with whom you can interact.

Blueberry Markets Features Offers copy trading through DupliTrade

Low spreads on its Standard account

Multiple trading platforms

Access to social trading with TradingView Has DupliTrade for Copy Trading Blueberry Markets integrates DupliTrade with its MT4 platform so you can copy trade from the tool’s 7 strategy providers. Unlike traditional copy trading platforms, DupliTrade vets every provider before promoting them to the retail traders with some strategies running since 2010.

Each provider has different strategies like the Alpine strategy that scans for market reversals in EUR pairs, using overbought/oversold as indicators. I like that all strategies disclose how they trade with a full trading history, making it easy to do your due diligence.

When you have selected your provider, it will connect to your MT4 platform and automatically mirror the trades from the strategy provider. This lets you have exposure to leveraged products like forex and gold without learning how to trade, making it ideal for beginners.

Has Social Trading with TradingView Social trading is also available if you choose to use the TradingView platform with Blueberry Markets. The platform has over 50 million traders you can engage with through their profiles or live chat rooms, allowing you to exchange ideas in real-time.

A feature I like is the ability to share your charts with your analysis on them. When you publish your chart idea, it has a play button attached so you can see how your idea develops over time. I find this charting feature a useful way to find new traders to follow, as I can see how successful their trading is.

Competitive Standard Account Spreads

EUR/USD USD/JPY GBP/USD AUD/USD USD/CAD Blueberry Markets 1.2 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.5 Industry Average 1.2 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.8

Blueberry Markets offers a Standard account that grants you access to all of the broker’s features, including DupliTrade. The spreads on the account aren’t the lowest in India, but they are competitive as you can see from my tests below:

BlueBerry Markets overview

8. Libertex - Has For High Leverage Available I chose Libertex for my India list due to its 1:1000 leverage, which is among the highest available to Indian traders. This high leverage allows you to trade with smaller account balances while maintaining substantial market exposure, making it accessible for traders with limited capital.

Libertex offers competitive spreads on its commission-based accounts, with costs starting from 0.10 pips. You can access the broker's 300+ CFD markets through MetaTrader 4, MT5, or Libertex's proprietary platform.

Libertex Features High leverage up to 1:1000 for Indian traders

Tight spreads starting from 0.10 pips

Multiple platform options including MT4 and MT5

Commission-free trading on many instruments High Leverage Options for Indian Traders Libertex offers several account types to suit different trading preferences:

Standard Account : Commission-free with competitive spreads

: Commission-free with competitive spreads CFD Account : Raw spreads from 0.10 pips with low commissions

: Raw spreads from 0.10 pips with low commissions Cent Account: Reduced position sizes for new traders The CFD account is my preference for active trading, offering spreads from 0.10 pips with $3.00/lot commissions on forex pairs.

Multiple Trading Platforms Libertex supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own proprietary platform. The MetaTrader platforms provide access to Expert Advisors for automated trading, plus 30+ technical indicators including oscillators and trend-following tools.

MT5 offers additional features like Level II pricing through the Depth of Market tool, allowing you to see liquidity provider order flow. This can be particularly useful for scalping strategies where timing and market depth are crucial.

Libertex

How We Selected 8 Popular Brokers in India? My first priority is regulation as this ensures that the broker is offering a safe and reliable service while meeting strict operational requirements. While none on this list are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), they are regulated by global Forex regulators. Working with unregulated brokers is dangerous and not recommended.

The next most important feature is your cost. You should choose a broker with low spreads and commissions, as this will have an impact on your overall profits. I also considered the forex trading platforms in India that these brokers offer, focusing on features like automation, technical indicators, and user experience. Trading platforms should have features like charts, technical indicators, automation, and backtesting, while also being easy to use.

Other factors I looked into included the range of trading products available, customer service, forex education, and market research. If you're interested in a paid evaluation process instead of trading real money, you can check out our list of the prop firms or visit BestPropFirms for a detailed comparison.

What Features Should a Forex Broker in India Offer? When you’re searching for an Indian forex broker, I recommend looking for the following before you start trading.

Cost - What are the spreads and commissions?

Platforms - Which platforms are supported?

Funding Types - Does the broker support the funding type you want to use?

User Experience - Is the broker easy and intuitive to use?

Client Reviews - What are users saying about the broker?

Customer Service - Which customer service channels are available, and when?

Regulation - Who regulates the broker? Only work with brokers regulated by recognised international bodies. How To Choose the Right Forex Broker? Ask yourself the following questions.

1.How Much Experience Do You Have? Beginners should look for forex education, risk management and demo accounts, so you can reduce risk and build your skills.

2.How to Choose a Brokerage? While choosing a brokerage, think about your financial objectives. Do you want to build wealth over time, or do you want to protect your investments in retirement?

3.What Type of Assets You Will Trade? Decide whether you want to trade in forex,stocks, cryptos or gold. You may want to focus on one product, or hedge your trades across many instruments.

4.Is it Important to Compare Brokers' Features? Yes, before proceeding, compare the brokers’ features and accordingly decide which are most important.

Does a Broker's Reputation Matter? Always choose a trustworthy broker that is reputable. These brokers are more likely to follow regulatory standards, handle client funds responsibly, and provide trustworthy customer service.

Who Regulates Forex in India? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulate foreign exchange trading, but not online forex brokers. Instead, brokers are regulated by offshore bodies like those in the Seychelles, Bahamas, and Mauritius.

Only work with brokers who have achieved approval from reputable offshore regulators.

What Are the Most Popular Forex Trading Platforms In India? Choosing the rightforex trading platforms in India is key to your success as a trader. These platforms vary in features, speed, and ease of use.The most popular forex trading platforms in India are:

MetaTrader 4 - A wide selection of Expert Advisor trading bots. MetaTrader 5 - The updated version of MT4, with more features and stock trading capabilities. cTrader - Offers detailed market analysis and advanced order execution. TradingView - Ideal for social trading and advanced analytics. FAQs

Q1) Can You Open an Account with Indian Rupees? Some forex brokers may allow you to open a trading account in INR (Indian Rupees), but most do not. Instead, the most common currency for opening a trading account in India is USD (United States Dollars).

Q2) What are the Minimum Deposit Requirements to Trade Forex in India? You will need to deposit some money before you start trading forex, but the amount required depends on the broker. Some will require you to deposit only a small amount, as little as INR 800, or US$10, while others have higher requirements - up to US$500, or around INR 40,000.

Q3) Is It Safe to Trade Forex in India? There is always a risk involved when trading forex. However, by choosing a reputable broker regulated by reputable international bodies and providing strong risk management tools and features - you can limit the danger and trade safely.

Q4) How to Avoid Forex Scam Brokers? One way to avoid scam forex brokers is to look for reputable regulation. Offshore regulatory bodies, such as those in Seychelles or Mauritius, provide important oversight for brokers operating in India - protecting both clients and funds.

