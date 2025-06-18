If you are looking to trade foreign exchange (Forex), this guide compares 8 forex trading platforms in India that accept domestic clients. Among the many forex platforms that operate in India, I have evaluated these 8 platforms, or Forex brokers, based on trading costs, account types, features, and the range of markets offered. These factors are important considerations when choosing a Forex broker or platform.
All the brokers on this list are regulated by international bodies with strict operational requirements for the brokers to ensure your funds are safe and secure.
Eightcap is my pick for Indian traders due to the tight spreads with their Raw account which starts from 0 pips. A key highlight for me is their 95+ cryptos including Bitcoin and altcoins, these plus 500+ other markets are available with TradingView, MT4 and MT5.
Another feature that I find appealing is Eightcaps integration with Capitalise.ai. This software lets you turn your manual strategies into automated ones without coding knowledge.
For the lowest costs with Eightcap, I chose the broker’s Raw account, which offers spreads from 0 pips and $3.50 per lot in commissions. My trading analyst, Ross Collins, test results confirmed that the Eightcaps RAW account has industry-beating spreads. On EUR/USD, for example, the average spread came in at just 0.20 pips, around 25% lower than the industry average.
[Ross - Eightcap Raw Spreads vs Industry Avg]
|Forex Pair
|Eightcap Raw Spreads
|Industry Average
|AUD/USD
|0.48
|0.42
|EUR/USD
|0.20
|0.27
|GBP/USD
|0.44
|0.54
|USD/CAD
|0.64
|0.62
|USD/CHF
|0.76
|0.71
|USD/JPY
|0.47
|0.48
Eightcap offers access to over 95 cryptocurrency markets—the widest range I’ve seen from any forex broker. This includes major crypto CFDs like Bitcoin and XRP, as well as a broad lineup of altcoins such as Dogecoin and PEPE. The variety gives you more options to trade both mainstream and speculative coins, all from the same platform. These platforms are TradingView, MT4 and MT5.
Beyond crypto, Eightcap also provides over 500 instruments including forex, indices, share CFDs, and commodities like gold and silver, making it one of the more complete brokers I’ve used.
During my time with Eightcap, one of its standout features is its integration with Capitalise.ai, a no-code tool for automating your strategies. His tool lets you write natural language instructions and converts them into automated trading rules, so you can experiment with algorithmic trading without needing to code.
Once you have a strategy created by Capitalise.ai, you can choose to backtest it to see how it previously performed. My favourite feature is that you can forward test the strategies you create by assigning dedicated demo accounts to your strategy. The forward testing feature lets you track its performance during live market conditions, giving much better feedback compared to back testing.
I rate Fusion Markets for its excellent trading conditions. The broker’s Zero account delivered the tightest average spreads and the lowest commissions at $2.25, while offering sub-80ms execution speeds. This combination makes the Zero account perfect for scalping, helping you get better pricing and save money.
Additionally, the broker has access to the 4 trading platforms covering TradingView, MT4, MT5, and cTrader. This choice lets you customise your trading experience with your preferred platform while benefiting from the broker’s superior trading conditions.
Fusion Markets offers two main account types:
To evaluate the actual trading costs, my analyst tested both account types across major forex pairs.
The Standard account averaged1.19 pips across the five major traded pairs; about 20% lower than the industry average. This makes it a solid low-cost option for traders who prefer simplicity and zero commissions.
Here’s how the Standard account compares:
|Forex Pair
|Fusion Markets Standard Spreads
|Industry Average
|AUD/USD
|1.02
|1.28
|EUR/USD
|1.01
|1.11
|GBP/USD
|1.23
|1.50
|USD/CAD
|1.17
|1.67
|USD/CHF
|1.44
|1.86
|USD/JPY
|1.27
|2.00
For even lower costs, the Zero account is the better pick. It achieved an average raw spread of0.22 pips—the lowest among 15 brokers tested.
|Tested Raw Spreads
|Broker
|Combined for major pairs we tested
|Fusion Markets
|0.22
|City Index
|0.25
|IC Markets
|0.32
|TMGM
|0.32
|Pepperstone
|0.36
|FP Markets
|0.41
|Blueberry Markets
|0.43
|GO Markets
|0.46
|ThinkMarkets
|0.46
|Tickmill
|0.47
Even after factoring in the $2.25 commission, thetotal round-turn cost comes to$7.00 per lot, making it 30% cheaper than the Standard account, which averages$10.10 per lot. That’s why I prefer the Zero account—it delivers tighter pricing and better value overall.
With Fusion Markets, you have one of the largest choices for third-party trading platforms. The broker offers TradingView, MetaTrader 4, MT5, and cTrader, which means you can use any style of trading with the broker.
If you use automated trading strategies, options include MT4, MT5, and cTrader.
For manual trading, I’d choose TradingView with its 110+ indicators built-in, or access to 10,000+ community-developed indicators for free. With this range, you can experiment with different indicators to fine-tune your trading strategies.
Based on my testing, I chose DNA Markets for its large selection of financial instruments covering major markets from forex to indices. The broker only provides cTrader, but it’s a versatile option with built-in advanced features like the depth of markets tool and automated trading.
The broker’s trading accounts are decent too, especially its Raw account, which has low commissions from $2.25/lot and zero-pip spreads.
During my trading with DNA Markets, I found they had 800+ CFD markets available, which is above average for Indian brokers based on my tests. Breaking it down, the broker has:
cTrader is the broker’s primary trading platform and is a versatile option, offering features for every trader - from algorithmic to copy trading. The platform has plenty of options for technical analysis with 70+ indicators and 10+ chart types including Renko blocks for those who trade by price instead of time.
The charts with cTrader are visually appealing (making it a popular alternative to the platforms by MetaQuotes) and have one-click trading features for easy execution. If you know how to code in C#, cTrader lets you develop custom indicators and cBots (trading robots) for automated trading.
When opening your DNA Markets account, you have a choice between its Standard and Raw accounts. The Standard account has no commissions but charges spreads from 1 pip, which works out to about $10 per 1 standard lot on EUR/USD.DNA Markets is one of the few brokers that have a Standard account with cTrader.
The Raw account is almost 50% cheaper thanks to its fixed commissions and tighter spreads. DNA Markets’ Raw account starts from 0 pip spreads and has low commissions at $2.25/lot, making it one of the lowest commission brokers.
When combining its spreads and commissions, this works out to an average of $4.50 per 1 standard lot on EUR/USD. Compared with its Standard account’s costs, this is a major improvement.
I found that using Axi delivered a solid experience with the MetaTrader 4 platform, where you can trade 70+ forex pairs. The edge with Axi is the Autochartist and Trading Central MT4 plugins that assist with automated technical analysis on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
You can access the broker’s 300+ markets with its Pro account where its commissions are competitive at $3.50/lot and spreads start from 0 pips.
Axi offers MetaTrader 4, which I think is the most versatile trading platform for Indian traders. The platform has 30+ technical indicators that cover the basics like Bollinger Bands for detecting price reversals. If you prefer using price action, it has drawing tools to create trend lines and channels, or Fibonacci retracement to detect pullbacks.
MetaTrader 4 has options that allow you to create custom strategies through its MQL4 programming language. This lets you code your own technical indicators that aren’t available natively, or create scripts to help manage your open positions like locking in profits.
One of the core features of MT4 is the ability to automate your trades using Expert Advisors (EAs). Automated trading can amplify your trading opportunities by applying the same strategy across multiple markets, and the EAs will execute your trades without your input.
Axi gives you access to both Autochartist and Trading Central MT4 plugins, which is rare in my experience.
Most brokers only provide the web platform, but with Axi you can view the technical alerts directly on your charts. This gives you an edge with the alerts, as you can trade directly from MT4 instead of copying and pasting the order from its web platform.
Both tools provide analysis based on chart and candlestick patterns like double-top and wedges, which is useful for breakout trading.
The cheapest option to trade on Axi is through its Pro account, which is the broker’s raw spread trading account. The Pro account has spreads from 0 pips and $3.50/lot trading commissions, which is average for the industry.
|EUR/USD
|USD/JPY
|GBP/USD
|AUD/USD
|USD/CAD
|Axi
|0.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Industry Average
|0.27
|0.42
|0.53
|0.44
|0.60
In my tests, I found the Pro account’s spreads to be low and often beating the industry’s. I was able to frequently trade EUR/USD at 0.20 pips throughout the London session, which is 25% cheaper than the industry.
Trade Nation made the list because I found its fixed spreads to be a solid option for Indian traders looking for predictable trading costs. The fixed spreads can provide value as they start from 0.3 pips on EUR/USD and have zero commissions.
You have a solid choice of trading platforms giving you access to trading tools through MT4 and TradingView. A highlight for me is Trade Nation’s in-house analysis, which is professionally done and offers daily insights into the day's events.
Trade Nation is unique on this list as its Standard account has fixed spreads, meaning they do not change during the trading session.
An advantage I find with fixed spreads is for day trading as they do not get more expensive, unless there is extreme market volatility. Compare this to variable spread brokers who may spike their spread pricing around announcements, making it expensive to trade.
The Standard account has fixed spreads from 0.30 pips on EUR/USD, which is surprisingly cheap. Typically, I find fixed spreads to hover around the one pip mark, so for Trade Nation to offer them at 0.30 pips is a steal. Based on the broker’s spreads, below is a table of their spreads on the major pairs.
|EUR/USD
|USD/JPY
|GBP/USD
|AUD/USD
|Trade Nation
|0.30
|0.5
|0.70
|0.40
|Industry Average
|1.2
|1.5
|1.6
|1.5
Trade Nation has three trading platforms to choose from, including TradingView, TN Trade, and MetaTrader 4. TN Trade is the broker’s proprietary trading platform which has excellent charting and 95 indicators powered by ChartIQ.
Alternatively, you can use more popular platforms like TradingView with its advanced tools like market screeners and social trading features. Among your choices with Trade Nation, only MT4 has automated trading capabilities through its EAs.
A key strength I found with Trade Nation is its technical analysis which is published by the brokers' in-house analysts daily. Most brokers re-publish Autochartist or Trading Central’s analysis, so it’s refreshing to see a broker offer their own unique insights.
I must say, the analysis is impressive because it goes into great detail across all major assets from EUR/USD to gold. Additionally, the analysts also provide in-depth charts to help demonstrate price movements, making them clear to follow.
If you are comfortable using advanced tools, Interactive Brokers trading platform IBKR has unique tools not found on any other platform.
I only found two trading platform options available:
In my opinion, Trader Workstation is the better of the two. This platform gives you access to the complete range of instruments offered by the broker. IBKR's desktop version doesn’t support combinations and doesn’t offer inter-commodity spreads at all.
To be honest, though, this may not matter, as the instruments are fairly advanced. You might prefer the layout and interface of IBKR. One feature I personally liked about the IBKR platform is that you can access elements like futures and bonds in the corresponding platform as forex pairs and other CFDs. There’s no need to switch between platforms.
I believe more advanced traders - who have a diverse set of trading instruments - are sure to find some value in this platform. However, a lack of support for more popular platforms may be a deterrent for some.
I included Blueberry Markets to the list as they offer copy trading thanks to the integration of DupliTrade. The broker has competitive spreads on its Standard account, which is also commission-free, keeping your copy trading costs low.
If you want social trading tools, Blueberry Markets has TradingView, giving you access to 50 million traders with whom you can interact.
Blueberry Markets integrates DupliTrade with its MT4 platform so you can copy trade from the tool’s 7 strategy providers. Unlike traditional copy trading platforms, DupliTrade vets every provider before promoting them to the retail traders with some strategies running since 2010.
Each provider has different strategies like the Alpine strategy that scans for market reversals in EUR pairs, using overbought/oversold as indicators. I like that all strategies disclose how they trade with a full trading history, making it easy to do your due diligence.
When you have selected your provider, it will connect to your MT4 platform and automatically mirror the trades from the strategy provider. This lets you have exposure to leveraged products like forex and gold without learning how to trade, making it ideal for beginners.
Social trading is also available if you choose to use the TradingView platform with Blueberry Markets. The platform has over 50 million traders you can engage with through their profiles or live chat rooms, allowing you to exchange ideas in real-time.
A feature I like is the ability to share your charts with your analysis on them. When you publish your chart idea, it has a play button attached so you can see how your idea develops over time. I find this charting feature a useful way to find new traders to follow, as I can see how successful their trading is.
|EUR/USD
|USD/JPY
|GBP/USD
|AUD/USD
|USD/CAD
|Blueberry Markets
|1.2
|1.5
|1.4
|1.5
|1.5
|Industry Average
|1.2
|1.5
|1.6
|1.5
|1.8
Blueberry Markets offers a Standard account that grants you access to all of the broker’s features, including DupliTrade. The spreads on the account aren’t the lowest in India, but they are competitive as you can see from my tests below:
I chose Libertex for my India list due to its 1:1000 leverage, which is among the highest available to Indian traders. This high leverage allows you to trade with smaller account balances while maintaining substantial market exposure, making it accessible for traders with limited capital.
Libertex offers competitive spreads on its commission-based accounts, with costs starting from 0.10 pips. You can access the broker's 300+ CFD markets through MetaTrader 4, MT5, or Libertex's proprietary platform.
Libertex offers several account types to suit different trading preferences:
The CFD account is my preference for active trading, offering spreads from 0.10 pips with $3.00/lot commissions on forex pairs.
Libertex supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own proprietary platform. The MetaTrader platforms provide access to Expert Advisors for automated trading, plus 30+ technical indicators including oscillators and trend-following tools.
MT5 offers additional features like Level II pricing through the Depth of Market tool, allowing you to see liquidity provider order flow. This can be particularly useful for scalping strategies where timing and market depth are crucial.
My first priority is regulation as this ensures that the broker is offering a safe and reliable service while meeting strict operational requirements. While none on this list are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), they are regulated by global Forex regulators. Working with unregulated brokers is dangerous and not recommended.
The next most important feature is your cost. You should choose a broker with low spreads and commissions, as this will have an impact on your overall profits. I also considered the forex trading platforms in India that these brokers offer, focusing on features like automation, technical indicators, and user experience. Trading platforms should have features like charts, technical indicators, automation, and backtesting, while also being easy to use.
Other factors I looked into included the range of trading products available, customer service, forex education, and market research. If you're interested in a paid evaluation process instead of trading real money, you can check out our list of the prop firms or visit BestPropFirms for a detailed comparison.
When you’re searching for an Indian forex broker, I recommend looking for the following before you start trading.
Ask yourself the following questions.
Beginners should look for forex education, risk management and demo accounts, so you can reduce risk and build your skills.
While choosing a brokerage, think about your financial objectives. Do you want to build wealth over time, or do you want to protect your investments in retirement?
Decide whether you want to trade in forex,stocks, cryptos or gold. You may want to focus on one product, or hedge your trades across many instruments.
Yes, before proceeding, compare the brokers’ features and accordingly decide which are most important.
Always choose a trustworthy broker that is reputable. These brokers are more likely to follow regulatory standards, handle client funds responsibly, and provide trustworthy customer service.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulate foreign exchange trading, but not online forex brokers. Instead, brokers are regulated by offshore bodies like those in the Seychelles, Bahamas, and Mauritius.
Only work with brokers who have achieved approval from reputable offshore regulators.
Choosing the rightforex trading platforms in India is key to your success as a trader. These platforms vary in features, speed, and ease of use.The most popular forex trading platforms in India are:
Some forex brokers may allow you to open a trading account in INR (Indian Rupees), but most do not. Instead, the most common currency for opening a trading account in India is USD (United States Dollars).
You will need to deposit some money before you start trading forex, but the amount required depends on the broker. Some will require you to deposit only a small amount, as little as INR 800, or US$10, while others have higher requirements - up to US$500, or around INR 40,000.
There is always a risk involved when trading forex. However, by choosing a reputable broker regulated by reputable international bodies and providing strong risk management tools and features - you can limit the danger and trade safely.
One way to avoid scam forex brokers is to look for reputable regulation. Offshore regulatory bodies, such as those in Seychelles or Mauritius, provide important oversight for brokers operating in India - protecting both clients and funds.
The forex platforms mentioned in this article are not the only ones available in India. We do not guarantee any fixed or assured returns from these platforms. This article is a paid publication and does not involve any journalistic or editorial participation from Live Mint. Live Mint does not endorse, subscribe to, or take responsibility for the content(s) of this article/advertisement and/or the views expressed herein. The information provided does not constitute financial advice, an offer or solicitation to offer, or a recommendation of any investment product or service. Readers are strongly advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research or consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
