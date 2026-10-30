Forget the Finish Line: How Women Are Rewriting the Rules of Retirement Planning

For decades, retirement occupied a quiet corner of India's financial imagination. Important, certainly. Urgent, rarely. It was a goal reserved for a future version of ourselves, something to think about after careers were built, children were raised, home loans were repaid, and life's major responsibilities had been addressed.

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Today, Indian women are dismantling that script.

The latest findings from Axis Max Life's Bharosa Talks India Retirement Index Study (IRIS 6.0), conducted in partnership with Kantar, reveal a significant shift in how women are thinking about money, long-term planning, and financial independence. Nearly 71% of women surveyed have already started investing for retirement, up from 65% in the previous edition of the study. Notably, the increase outpaced that of men, whose participation rose from 68% to 70%.

At the same time, nearly 69% of women aspire to retire before the conventional retirement age, while 45% want to achieve financial independence before turning 50.

Taken together, these numbers reveal something far bigger than retirement planning.

They point to a fundamental shift in aspiration. For a growing number of women, money is no longer just a safeguard against uncertainty. It is increasingly becoming a source of leverage, enabling them to shape life's biggest decisions from a position of choice rather than necessity.

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Retirement, in that context, is no longer an end point, it is a pathway to freedom.

The Emergence of the Freedom Economy Every generation redefines the purpose of wealth. For one generation, wealth meant owning a home. For another, it meant moving up the economic ladder. For many women today, it means something more fundamental: freedom.

Freedom to change careers.

Freedom to take a break without anxiety.

Freedom to start a business.

Freedom to support family when needed.

Freedom to pursue personal ambitions.

Freedom to say no.

Retirement planning has become one of the clearest expressions of this shift.

Traditionally, retirement planning was built around a straightforward question: How much money will I need after I stop working?

Increasingly, women are asking a different question altogether: How much money will I need before work becomes a choice rather than a necessity? It sounds like semantics. In reality, it changes the entire purpose of retirement planning.

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It perhaps explains why nearly half the women surveyed believe retirement planning should begin with one's very first pay check. It also explains why 62% already have a clear understanding of the retirement corpus required to support the lifestyle they aspire to lead.

This is far from passive financial behaviour. It reflects a consumer cohort that is approaching retirement with foresight, intentionality, and purpose.

Retirement is no longer being viewed as a financial event that follows the end of a career. Increasingly, it is being treated as a long-term project in personal independence.

More importantly, this shift in mindset is beginning to translate into measurable preparedness. Women recorded an overall Retirement Index score of 49, placing them at par with men, while their Financial Preparedness Index improved from 50 in IRIS 5.0 to 52 in IRIS 6.0.

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The stereotype of women as passive participants in long-term financial planning is rapidly losing relevance.

The emerging picture is of a consumer who is not merely preparing for retirement, but actively building towards a future defined by greater autonomy, confidence, and control over her life.

The Confidence Gap Hidden Beneath the Optimism Yet the data also reveals an important contradiction. The ambition is undeniable. The confidence is not.

Despite actively planning for retirement, women surveyed in IRIS 6.0 had accumulated, on average, only 26% of their target retirement corpus. Equally telling, only 30% believe their retirement savings would last beyond ten years, down from 40% in IRIS 5.0.

This may well be the most revealing insight in the study.

For years, the retirement industry treated awareness as the primary challenge. The assumption was simple: if consumers understood longevity, inflation, and the importance of investing, they would take action.

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That assumption no longer holds. Women are doing everything the industry has long encouraged them to do: planning earlier, saving consistently, and investing with intent.

What remains scarce is confidence. Consumers know retirement planning matters but what they are less certain about is whether they are doing enough.

The question has evolved from "Should I plan for retirement?" to "Am I actually on track?"

That is a fundamentally different problem to solve.

In many ways, this is the paradox at the heart of the findings. Women are matching men on retirement readiness, improving their preparedness faster than before, and entering retirement planning in greater numbers. Yet many remain uncertain about the adequacy and longevity of their retirement savings.

What Women's Investment Choices Are Really Telling Us One of the most overlooked findings of Bharosa Talks IRIS 6.0 concerns how women are investing for retirement. Half of the women surveyed claimed that they hold fixed deposits and recurring deposits specifically for retirement, compared with 44% of men. Conversely, only 27% invest through market-linked avenues such as mutual funds, SIPs, ETFs, equities, or commodities, compared with 34% of men.

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The conventional interpretation is that women are more conservative investors. The reality is likely more nuanced.

These choices do not signal a lack of ambition. They signal that women face a very different life trajectory than men, and they are planning according to their anticipated needs. Many women continue to navigate career interruptions, caregiving responsibilities, and family transitions that traditional financial planning frameworks often fail to account for.

Viewed through that lens, a preference for guaranteed returns is not merely a financial choice. It is a rational response to uncertainty. The challenge, however, is that retirement planning is a multi-decade exercise. Longer life expectancy, rising healthcare costs, and persistent inflation mean that preserving capital alone may not be enough. In a world of longer lifespans, growth is no longer a luxury in retirement planning. It is a necessity.

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The industry's challenge, therefore, is not to make consumers more comfortable with risk.

It is to make them more confident in understanding and navigating it. There is an important difference.

Retirement Is No Longer a Financial Product Category Another powerful insight from Bharosa Talks IRIS 6.0 is that women do not view retirement through the narrow lens that the financial services industry often does.

Nearly 77% of respondents expressed confidence in their ability to maintain good health after retirement through practices such as yoga and meditation, while many also indicated a willingness to invest in preventive healthcare and overall wellbeing.

This reflects a broader transformation in consumer thinking. Retirement is no longer merely a wealth-planning conversation. It is increasingly a life-planning conversation.

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Consumers are simultaneously thinking about health, longevity, purpose, independence, financial resilience, and quality of life. To them, these are not separate goals. They are different dimensions of the same outcome.

The retirement dream is not a number.

It is a lifestyle.

It is the ability to continue living life on one's own terms.

The Story Marketers Should Be Paying Attention To For marketers, one of the biggest mistakes would be to interpret these findings solely through the lens of financial products.

The real story is not financial. It is behavioural. Women are entering retirement conversations earlier. They are setting more ambitious goals. They are linking financial preparedness with personal independence. And they are approaching retirement not as an ending, but as an enabler.

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That makes them one of the most important consumer cohorts shaping the future of financial services in India. The brands that win with this audience will not be the ones that speak the loudest about returns, tax benefits, or investment products. They will be the ones that understand the aspiration beneath the numbers because when nearly seven in ten women say they want to retire before the conventional retirement age, they are not necessarily expressing a desire to stop working, they are expressing a desire to stop needing work to make every major life decision.

That distinction matters. It signals a shift from retirement planning as a financial exercise to retirement planning as a life strategy. And that may be the most important change underway in India's retirement landscape today.

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The article is written by Rahul Talwar CMO, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.