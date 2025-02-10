New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Four listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) have distributed a total of ₹1,505 crore to more than 2,60,000 unitholders during the third quarter of this fiscal, an increase of 17 per cent annually, according to trade data.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) said this marks an increase of nearly 17 per cent from the ₹1,289 crore distributed in Q3 of the previous fiscal year.

The four publicly listed real estate investment trusts in India are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

The association did not give reasons for increase in the distribution to unitholders.

Market experts said this is because of expansions of their total portfolios and rent appreciations.

Indian REIT market now oversees gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of around ₹1,52,000 crore, with a market capitalisation surpassing ₹95,000 crore as of February 7, 2025. The portfolios managed by these REITs cover over 126 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across the country.

IRA said these four REITs collectively distributed over ₹1,371 crore to over 2,45,000 unitholders in the first quarter of this fiscal. In the second quarter, they disbursed over ₹1,383 crore to more than 2,55,000 unitholders.

Since their inception, these REITs have collectively distributed over ₹21,000 crore to unitholders.