Free dialysis under Punjab’s Sehat scheme crosses 1 lakh sessions as access improves

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has facilitated nearly one lakh dialysis sessions so far, with treatments worth ₹16.5 crore provided free of cost, underscoring the growing role of state-backed healthcare financing in managing chronic diseases.

The scheme, implemented under the government led by Bhagwant Mann, provides cashless dialysis services at public and empanelled private hospitals, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

CKD is increasingly emerging as a major non-communicable disease in India, closely linked to diabetes, hypertension and ageing populations. For patients in advanced stages, dialysis becomes a life-sustaining requirement rather than a curative intervention.

Advertisement

A typical haemodialysis session in the private sector costs between ₹1,500 and ₹4,000. With patients requiring multiple sessions each week, annual treatment costs can run into several lakh rupees, making affordability a key determinant of care continuity.

“About one lakh dialysis treatments worth ₹16.5 crore have been delivered under the scheme so far,” said state health minister Balbir Singh, adding that the objective is to ensure uninterrupted treatment access.

Healthcare providers say financial coverage has led to a measurable increase in utilisation. Hospitals are reporting higher monthly dialysis volumes, with fewer patients discontinuing treatment due to cost pressures.

Nephrologists point out that dialysis adherence is critical. Even short interruptions can lead to rapid toxin accumulation in the bloodstream, significantly increasing mortality risk.

Advertisement

However, experts caution that financing alone cannot address the broader CKD burden. Late diagnosis remains a systemic issue, with many patients identified only when kidney function is severely compromised, limiting intervention options to dialysis or transplantation.

Globally, CKD is recognised as one of the fastest-growing non-communicable diseases, according to the World Health Organization. In India, the challenge is compounded by gaps in early screening and uneven healthcare access.

While schemes like MMSY are helping reduce catastrophic health expenditure and improving treatment continuity, public health specialists stress the need for parallel investments in early detection, preventive care and long-term disease management.

The Punjab model reflects a broader shift towards state-supported healthcare delivery, where financial protection is increasingly seen as essential to managing chronic illnesses at scale.