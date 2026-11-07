Freedom of expression cannot come at cost of womens dignity: NCW chief on OTT content

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Taking strong objection to sexist content aired through streaming services, NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar has said that the freedom of expression cannot be an excuse to demean women and their dignity and respect must be upheld at all costs on OTT and other entertainment platforms.

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In an exclusive interview with PTI, Rahatkar said that while freedom of expression is important, it does not give the liberty to hurt someone or violate their rights.

"Anyone who wants to express an opinion or communicate something must always keep women's dignity and respect in mind. If that does not happen, it is wrong. Such behaviour should not be allowed on any platform," she said.

Referring to the growing concerns over the portrayal of violence, domestic violence and drug use on OTT platforms, Rahatkar said the NCW recently organised a two-day mock advisory in Dehradun to discuss the issue.

"A few days ago, we organised a major programme in Dehradun, which saw participation from more than 20 states. The discussions focused on what is being shown on OTT platforms today, be it violence, domestic violence or drugs, and the way these issues are portrayed," she said.

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Young people from over 100 organisations presented their views on the content being shown on digital platforms, Rahatkar said.

"The common point raised by everyone was that freedom does not mean reducing someone else's freedom to expand your own," she said.

The NCW has stepped up its interventions against allegedly objectionable content portraying women in a degrading manner across entertainment and digital platforms.

In March, the commission took suo motu cognisance of alleged obscenity and vulgarity in songs 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' and 'Tateeree', summoning actors, singers and other members associated with their production.

In June, it summoned comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over alleged remarks made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram that the commission said appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

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The NCW had organised the two-day 'Yuva Samwaad ' Mock NCW Advisory Committee on October 30-31 in association with Graphic Era (Deemed to be University) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The programme focused on representation of women on OTT platforms, with participants deliberating on gender stereotypes, the portrayal of women in digital media and the need for responsible and gender-sensitive content.

Youth delegates called for a strong regulatory mechanism for OTT platforms, including additional taxes to fund women's awareness and welfare initiatives, according to the NCW.

The participants recommended clear definitions of vulgarity and obscenity under IT Rules, content screening, and swift removal of objectionable material. Key suggestions included annual platform ratings, heavy penalties for exploitative content, mandatory trigger warnings, stronger parental controls and restrictions on unnecessary explicit scenes.

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Delegates also emphasised transparent contracts for female actors, mental health support, and strict safeguards against casting couch practices.

Rahatkar said the discussions also highlighted that while OTT platforms provide avenues for entertainment, this should not come at the cost of women's dignity.

"Several participants also said that OTT platforms are good for entertainment, but that does not mean they should show violence or the exploitation of women. That is never acceptable," she said.

Rahatkar said the NCW has been discussing the issue and working towards creating awareness to prevent such incidents.

"We must maintain women's dignity and respect in the way we express ourselves and communicate," she added.