More than 200 Gen Z participants registered as volunteers for the ‘Friends of Yogi’ initiative at an exhibition held at Lucknow’s 1090 Chauraha to mark the 50th edition of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s weekly publication, ‘Yogi Ki Pati’.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for the team behind the initiative to interact with young visitors and discuss development work undertaken in Uttar Pradesh over the past few years. The conversations also focused on changes across different sectors and the chief minister’s vision of building an ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

Members of the ‘Friends of Yogi’ team spoke to visitors about the state’s development initiatives and the objectives associated with the chief minister’s vision. The outreach was aimed at familiarising young people with the work being undertaken in the state and encouraging their participation in the initiative.

The event brought together the milestone of the weekly publication and an effort to engage with young people. The registrations indicated participation from Gen Z visitors, with more than 200 signing up to join the volunteer network.

Exhibition provides platform for youth outreach The exhibition was organised to mark the completion of 50 editions of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’, written by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. At the venue, the ‘Friends of Yogi’ team held interactions with young visitors, explaining the development work undertaken in the state and the changes that have taken place across different sectors in recent years.

The discussions also covered the chief minister’s ‘Uttam Pradesh’ vision. Through these conversations, the team sought to familiarise participants with the stated goals and encourage them to take an active interest in the initiative.

The exhibition at 1090 Chauraha provided a public platform for these interactions. Young visitors were encouraged to participate in the ‘Friends of Yogi’ initiative, and the team shared information about the volunteer opportunity.

Over 200 young people register as volunteers More than 200 Gen Z participants registered at the exhibition and became volunteers for ‘Friends of Yogi’. The participants also expressed their resolve to contribute actively towards the chief minister’s vision of ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

The registrations were a key outcome of the interaction, which focused on bringing young people into the initiative’s volunteer network. The programme combined discussions on the state’s development work with an invitation to participate in efforts linked to the chief minister’s stated vision.

The 50th edition of ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ served as the occasion for the exhibition, while the engagement with Gen Z formed a central part of the event. The ‘Friends of Yogi’ team used the platform to connect with young visitors, discuss development initiatives and encourage them to take part as volunteers.