From a ₹25,000 Starting Salary to ₹1 Crore Before 40: How Consistent Investing Builds Wealth

A high starting salary can make wealth creation easier, but it is not the only route to building a meaningful corpus.

Aaryan began his career in 2016 earning ₹25,000 a month. At the time, even ₹40 lakh felt like a distant milestone. A decade later, at 34, he has accumulated ₹42 lakh and is on track to reach ₹1 crore well before 40.

His journey shows how rising income, a high savings rate, and consistent investment step-ups can gradually change the mathematics of wealth creation.

The early years were about increasing income

Aaryan started working at 25 after completing his MBA. His full-time salary was ₹25,000 a month, while freelance content writing brought in another ₹50,000 or so. The additional income gave him more room to save and invest despite a modest starting salary.

Over time, his full-time career became more rewarding. His salary increased, responsibilities grew, and freelancing became difficult to sustain.

Today, Aaryan earns approximately ₹1.5 lakh a month after tax and no longer freelances. What has remained is the savings habit built during those early years.

At 34, he has around ₹42 lakh across savings and investments and puts away ₹85,000 every month, or more than 55% of his take-home salary.

Can ₹42 lakh become ₹1 crore before 40?

Aaryan’s portfolio has delivered around 15% annualized returns over the past three years. For his future projections, however, he is working with a slightly more conservative assumption of 13.5% annualized returns.

He also expects to increase his monthly investments by 10% every year as his income grows.

His current ₹85,000 monthly investment would rise to ₹93,500 after a year, about ₹1.03 lakh the following year, and around ₹1.13 lakh in the fourth year.

Here is how the portfolio could grow:

Period Monthly investment Approx. portfolio value August 2026 ₹85,000 ₹42.0 lakh August 2027 ₹85,000 ₹58.5 lakh August 2028 ₹93,500 ₹78.3 lakh August 2029 ₹1.03 lakh ₹1.02 crore August 2030 ₹1.13 lakh ₹1.30 crore April 2031 ₹1.24 lakh ₹1.52 crore

On these assumptions, Aaryan could cross ₹1 crore around August 2029, when he is approximately 37.

That is almost three years ahead of his target of reaching the milestone before 40.

At 35, the focus starts shifting to portfolio balance

So far, Aaryan’s focus has largely been on accumulation and growth. As he approaches 35 and his portfolio nears ₹50 lakh, he is beginning to think differently about asset allocation.

He does not intend to move away from growth-oriented investments. Instead, he is considering gradually adding bonds to bring another layer of diversification to the portfolio.

For someone in his position, investment-grade corporate bonds can play a different role from growth assets. Investment -grade corporate bonds can offer fixed returns over a defined tenure and, depending on the security, regular coupon payouts. These payouts can also be reinvested while Aaryan remains in the wealth-accumulation phase.

Digital bond platforms such as Jiraaf have made it easier for individual investors to discover and compare bonds across credit ratings, maturities, and yields before deciding which ones fit their portfolios.

The objective for Aaryan is not to maximize returns across the entire portfolio, but to gradually build a mix in which different investments play distinct roles.

The first ₹42 lakh changes the equation

The most important part of Aaryan’s position today is not simply that he invests ₹85,000 every month. It is the ₹42 lakh he has already accumulated.

In the early years of wealth creation, most portfolio growth comes from fresh savings. As the corpus becomes larger, investment returns begin contributing more meaningfully.

Over the next three years, Aaryan would contribute approximately ₹33.8 lakh through monthly investments.

Added to his existing ₹42 lakh, his total capital contribution would be around ₹75.8 lakh.

If the portfolio reaches approximately ₹1.02 crore, more than ₹26 lakh would come from investment growth under the assumed return.

His savings remain critical, but they are no longer doing all the work.

Why ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore could be faster

The effect of a larger corpus becomes clearer after the first crore.

Aaryan could take around three years to move from ₹42 lakh to ₹1 crore. If he continues the same strategy, including the 10% annual increase in investments, the journey from ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore could take only around another 20 months.

By April 2031, the portfolio could be worth approximately ₹1.52 crore.

At an assumed 13.5% annual return, ₹42 lakh translates to roughly ₹5.7 lakh of annual portfolio growth before fresh investments are considered. On ₹1 crore, the same return translates to ₹13.5 lakh.

At the same time, Aaryan is adding progressively larger amounts every month.

The portfolio is therefore being driven by two factors: rising contributions and returns on an increasingly larger corpus.

A 10% annual step-up adds momentum

Aaryan does not need to make a dramatic change to his lifestyle or savings rate today.

Instead, he plans to increase investments gradually as his income grows.

An ₹85,000 monthly investment rises to ₹93,500 after one year, to about ₹1.03 lakh after two years, and to approximately ₹1.24 lakh per month by 2031.

For salaried professionals, this allows investments to move broadly in step with increments, promotions, and job changes.

It also ensures that every salary increase does not automatically translate into an equivalent increase in spending.

Over several years, that difference can materially influence the size of the final corpus.

Wealth creation is rarely decided by the starting salary

Aaryan’s journey began with a ₹25,000 salary, but that number did not determine where he would be a decade later.

His income grew; freelance work gave his early savings a boost; his investment contributions increased; and his accumulated capital gradually began contributing more to portfolio growth.

Now, as the corpus becomes larger, his financial priorities are evolving again, from simply accumulating more to building a more balanced portfolio across growth and fixed-income investments.

The 13.5% CAGR used in this example remains an assumption, not an assured return. Actual market returns can vary significantly, which could bring the ₹1 crore milestone forward or push it a little further out.

But Aaryan’s journey illustrates a broader point. A modest starting salary need not limit long-term wealth creation when income grows, savings remain consistent, and investments increase over time.

For Aaryan, ₹40 lakh once looked like a distant goal. Today, it is the base from which he is building his first crore.