From Food Basket to Food Power: Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Rebuild

Uttar Pradesh is undergoing a structural shift in agriculture, moving beyond its traditional identity as a bulk producer of foodgrains to emerge as a strategic food-security hub. The state today leads the country in the production of wheat, sugarcane, milk and amla, while also accounting for the largest national output of rice, banana, mango, guava and mentha. This transformation reflects not geography alone, but a combination of policy continuity, administrative reform and fiscal discipline over the past several years.

The agricultural growth rate, which stood at 8.6% in 2016–17, is projected to have risen to 17.7% in 2024–25. With only about 11% of India’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes more than 20% of national foodgrain output—an imbalance that underlines both productivity gains and scale efficiency.

Budget priorities and fiscal management In the latest ₹9.12 lakh crore state budget, nearly ₹10,888 crore has been earmarked for agriculture and animal husbandry, marking an increase of roughly 20% over the previous year. Crucially, this expansion has been achieved without fresh taxation. Improved revenue realisation and tighter control over non-productive expenditure have enabled higher allocations while preserving fiscal balance—an approach that links growth with sustainability.

Policy reset at the farm level One of the earliest interventions after 2017 was the waiver of ₹36,000 crore in loans for small and marginal farmers, providing immediate balance-sheet relief. Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a leading implementer of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, with around 3.12 crore farmers receiving income support directly through DBT, reducing leakages and transaction delays.

Irrigation, power and payment discipline Completion of large irrigation projects—Bansagar, Saryu Canal, Madhya Ganga Canal and Arjun Sahayak—has expanded irrigated acreage substantially. Free electricity for private tubewells has lowered cultivation costs. Over the last nine years, sugarcane farmers have received payments exceeding ₹3.04 lakh crore, restoring credibility to the payment cycle. The state’s leadership in ethanol blending has strengthened sugar mill finances and added stability to farmer payouts.

Market access and exports Under the One District, One Product initiative, commodities such as amla (Pratapgarh), banana (Kushinagar and Kaushambi), black salt rice (Siddharthnagar) and jaggery (Muzaffarnagar) have been integrated into branding and export frameworks. Dedicated agri-export hubs have enabled fruits, vegetables and dairy products from Uttar Pradesh to reach Gulf and European markets, linking farmers to global value chains.

Dairy and allied sectors The Nand Baba Milk Mission has focused on formalising the dairy ecosystem. Artificial insemination services now cover nearly 80% of villages, contributing to an estimated milk output of about 239 lakh tonnes. This has improved productivity while creating steady cash flows for rural households.

From output to value creation Raising farm incomes requires a shift from volume-driven production to value-led agriculture. Processing, storage, logistics and exports ensure that a greater share of value remains within the rural economy. Investment of ₹2,832 crore in horticulture and food processing reflects this strategy, enabling diversification beyond raw produce.

Technology as an enabler Digital credit platforms, drone-based spraying, AI-enabled crop monitoring, seed parks and advanced hatcheries indicate a transition toward technology-intensive farming. These tools improve efficiency, reduce risk and align agriculture more closely with modern supply chains.

The larger picture The state government has articulated a one-trillion-dollar economy target, with agriculture positioned as a foundational pillar. If the current model—centred on productivity, value addition and export orientation—continues with transparency and policy stability, Uttar Pradesh could evolve into a key node in both India’s food-security architecture and global agri-markets.