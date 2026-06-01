From Gujarat Village to Asian Podium: Kajal Vaja Powers India to Relay Silver

Nineteen-year-old sprinter Kajal Vaja's rise from a farming family in Gujarat's Junagadh district to the podium of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships highlights the growing pipeline of athletic talent emerging from India's grassroots sports ecosystem.

Representing India in the women's 4x100m relay, Kajal teamed up with Bhavna, Arti and Nipam to secure a silver medal at the championships in Hong Kong. The quartet clocked 45.05 seconds, setting a new national U-20 record and surpassing the previous benchmark of 45.08 seconds.

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The achievement comes after years of focused training and personal sacrifice. Kajal, whose father works as a farm labourer, took a break from her Class 12 studies to concentrate on athletics and prepare for national and international competitions.

Her progress reflects the role of state-backed sports development programmes in identifying and nurturing talent. Kajal began her journey through the Sports Authority of Gujarat's school programme, later training at the District Level Sports School in Kodinar before moving to the High-Performance Centre in Nadiad.

Beyond the relay silver, Kajal has steadily built an impressive competitive record. She won a silver medal at the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships in 2025 and holds the national U-20 record in the 60m sprint. Earlier this year, she also set a national record while winning gold at the First Indoor Open Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

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Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the athlete and reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting sportspersons through improved infrastructure and training opportunities.

Kajal's latest achievement comes at a time when Gujarat athletes are increasingly making their mark on the national and international stage, reinforcing the state's growing reputation as a contributor to India's sporting ambitions.