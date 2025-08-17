From hills to islands: One mans solar dream lighting up Manipurs remotest corners

Imphal, Aug 17 (PTI) As the sun dips behind the remote hills of Manipur, life in many villages once slipped into darkness. Women finished their chores early, children struggled to study under kerosene lamps, and health workers relied on noisy diesel generators to attend to emergencies.

But in recent years, the quiet glow of solar lamps has begun to change that story. At the centre of this transformation is Seth Moirangthem, a 38-year-old from Imphal East district.

His startup, SNL Energy Solutions Ltd, has brought clean, affordable electricity to thousands of households scattered across the state's remote hilly areas and to the fishing communities living on the islands in the Loktak lake in Bishnupur district.

"Back in 2015, while travelling to Ukhrul, Tamenglong and Senapati, I realised how people struggled without access to power," Seth recalled.

"That was also when I met people associated with the Selco Foundation in Bengaluru, and the idea of solar energy solutions struck me," he told PTI.

Seth, an Arts graduate from Manipur University, said he was provided technical training by the Selco Foundation.

The challenges, he admitted, have been daunting. Solar equipment is purchased in Guwahati and trucked in through Manipur's highways.

"Periodic blockades, bandhs and now the ethnic violence often disrupt supplies. Installation takes only a few hours, but getting the material there can take days," he said.

Still, by relying on local partners, Seth and his team have managed to continue lighting up homes in places few power lines reach.

For residents, the change has been dramatic. Luithui, a villager in Ukhrul, said solar energy has given women fresh opportunities. "They can run sewing machines and power looms late into the evening. Children, too, study without straining their eyes."

Health workers echo the sentiment. At Jessami Primary Health Centre in Ukhrul, near the Nagaland border, health worker K Makweiron said life without solar back-up was tough.

"Earlier, we used diesel generators. They were expensive and deafening. With solar panels, we finally have a reliable, quiet solution to serve patients," she said.

On the small islands in the Loktak lake, home to thousands of fisherfolk, the arrival of solar energy has been a blessing.

"Candles and kerosene lamps were dangerous for our thatched huts," said fisherman P Keshojit Meitei. "Now our homes are safe, and the nights feel alive."

Beyond lighting homes, SNL Energy Solutions -- named after the biblical phrase 'Salt and Light' -- has provided street lamps in the remote hilly areas of Tamenglong and Churachandpur districts.

To make the technology affordable, Seth has tied up with NGOs and microfinance institutions, offering families the option of paying in small monthly instalments.

"A 40-watt panel is enough for a few bulbs. For power looms and sewing machines, a 1-kilowatt panel is better. Since those cost more, we spread out payments through EMIs," he said.

Officials of the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) admit that solar is bridging a crucial gap.

"Most major villages are connected to the grid, but many remote households and settlements on Loktak lake remain off-grid due to terrain and connectivity issues. In such areas, solar is a lifeline," said an MSPDCL officer.

With plans to expand into Assam and Nagaland, Seth's enterprise is growing.