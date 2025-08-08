From Kitchen to Community: TTK Prestige’s SVACHH Deep Lid Shelter Champions Clean Living

I~ This life-size installation places the Svachh promise of cleanliness and everyday ease at the forefront ~

Advertisement

~ Encourages consumers to take a selfie and pledge their commitment to a Svachh lifestyle with #SvachhNoSpillShelter~



In a unique fusion of innovation and public art, TTK Prestige, India’s most trusted kitchen appliances brand, unveiled a life-size replica of its iconic Deep Lid from the Prestige Svachh Pressure Cooker at Carter Road in Mumbai. Installed as a functional rain shelter, the structure mirrored the product’s anti-spillage feature and resonated with its core purpose — keeping not only kitchens but also pedestrians clean and dry during the monsoon downpour.

Advertisement

The initiative served as a creative expression to make everyday life cleaner, simpler and more conscious. DDB Mudra transformed a practical product feature into an interactive public experience, creating and installation that people could walk through, stand under and engage with- a first-of-its-kind approach to brand storytelling. Drawing inspiration from the deep lid’s role in preventing spills, the structure became a real-world metaphor for kitchen functionality extending into community spaces. It stood as a testament to how thoughtful product design can impact lives beyond homes — especially during Mumbai’s rains.

A real-world metaphor for kitchen functionality extending into community spaces.

Advertisement

As part of the installation,visitors were invited to take a collective pledge to commit to safer and more hygienic cooking habits. This expanded the product’s purpose from individual kitchens to the larger community. Attendees also shared selfies and their pledges on social media using #SvachhNoSpillShelter. Those who participated received vouchers, reinforcing the brand’s belief in empowering Indian kitchens through meaningful engagement.

TTK Prestige

Advertisement

To amplify the event’s impact, a live performance by indie band Symphony Rush brought energy and excitement to the location, drawing in families, walkers, and curious onlookers. TTK Prestige developed the Svachh Deep Lid to address a common problem in Indian kitchens—spillage during pressure cooking. The innovation focused on making everyday cooking cleaner and more convenient through thoughtful design. By showcasing a life-size installation of the lid in a public space, the brand highlighted how even small product details can improve daily life. This initiative also reflected Prestige’s aim to create meaningful engagement and build visibility rooted in real consumer insights, rather than just traditional marketing.

TTK Prestige

Advertisement

The installation remained open for public viewing at Carter Road for the week, acting as both a talking point and a visual reminder that even the most functional products can carry cultural flair. The concept behind the Prestige Svachh No Spill Shelter was driven by the belief that thoughtful innovation can solve everyday problems. The spillage control lid, designed to prevent kitchen mess, inspired a creative extension beyond the home. To highlight its function in a memorable way, the lid was reconsidered as a life-size rain shelter during the monsoon season. This public installation not only offered protection from rain but also collected and recycled the water it captured—mirroring the lid’s role in homes. The idea blended functionality, sustainability and creativity, reflecting the brand’s innovative spirit.

Advertisement

With this initiative, TTK Prestige once again demonstrated how functional design can evolve into lifestyle innovation, proving that the best ideas are the ones that remain impactful — long after the pressure’s off.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.