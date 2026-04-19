From occasion to intention: Inside India’s evolving luxury jewellery market

On a quiet stretch inside The Leela Palace in Bengaluru, Zoya’s newest boutique does not reveal itself all at once. It unfolds softly, almost deliberately drawing you into a space that feels less like a store and more like a pause.

There is a noticeable absence of urgency. No overt display of opulence, no insistence on attention. Instead, there is a quiet invitation to linger, to look closely, to feel.

It is this very sensibility that mirrors a larger shift underway in India’s luxury landscape. Jewellery, long associated with inheritance, occasion, and social signalling, is being redefined by a new generation of consumers women who are self-made, self-aware, and increasingly uninterested in waiting for a moment to celebrate themselves.

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At the centre of this transition is Zoya, the Tata Group’s luxury jewellery brand, which recently unveiled its 13th boutique in India and its second in Bengaluru. But the expansion is not just about physical presence,it reflects a deeper recalibration of what luxury means today.

For Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head of Zoya, this shift was visible early on, not through market reports, but through conversations.

“There was a shift happening in the industry,” she says. “Women were seeking jewellery that does not sit in the locker. They were seeking meaning.”

That insight has come to define Zoya’s evolution over the past few years. While the brand has always positioned its creations as wearable art, its recent trajectory has leaned more consciously into the emotional and personal significance of each piece.

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“It’s about her journey,” Ahluwalia explains. “Her coming into her own. And for us, she must walk into the room before the jewellery does.”

From occasion-led to everyday meaningful Traditionally, precious jewellery in India has been tied to moments, weddings, festivals, and milestones defined by family or society. Its value lay as much in its material worth as in its ceremonial relevance.

What is emerging now is a quieter, more intimate relationship with jewellery, one that is less about display and more about identity.

Ahluwalia describes this shift as a move toward what she calls “everyday meaningful” jewellery.

“Women want pieces that stay with them every day, pieces that hold meaning, almost like talismans,” she says.

The idea is not to dilute luxury into casualness, but to embed it into daily life without losing depth. Jewellery, in this context, becomes something lived with an extension of self rather than an accessory reserved for special occasions.

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This transition also reflects a broader redefinition of luxury itself.

“It’s not about logos anymore. It’s about intention,” she notes.

The self-made consumer and the language of quiet luxury India’s luxury market is expanding rapidly, but its most defining characteristic today is not scale—it is composition.

A significant share of new luxury consumers are self-made: entrepreneurs, professionals, founders, individuals who have built their own wealth and, with it, their own frameworks of value.

“The large chunk today is self-made,” Ahluwalia says. “And this consumer is very aware, very individualistic.”

For this audience, luxury is no longer about signalling status to others. It is about making choices that feel personally resonant.

“Luxury today is extremely personalised. What it means to you may not mean the same to me,” she adds.

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This has led to a visible shift across the category from bold, logo-driven consumption to what is now widely described as quiet luxury. In jewellery, that translates into pieces that are subtle yet significant, designed not to announce wealth, but to hold meaning.

It also changes the role jewellery plays in a woman’s life.

“There is a shift from family jewellery to personal jewellery,” Ahluwalia explains. “Women are buying for themselves.”

What was once inherited is now increasingly self-acquired. What was once preserved for the future is now embraced in the present.

“It’s not just an investment anymore,” she says. “It’s an emotional buy, an emotional gift.”

Designing emotion: Where story meets craft At Zoya, this shift manifests most clearly in the way collections are conceived.

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Design does not begin with material or trend forecasts it begins with a narrative.

Sometimes, that narrative is deeply personal. The My Embrace piece, for instance, emerged from a simple but revealing question.

“When I ask women who they would hug, they name their mother, their child, their grandmother,” Ahluwalia says. “But no one says themselves.”

The piece becomes a quiet intervention a reminder of self-acceptance, worn daily.

At other times, the inspiration is drawn from cultural memory. The Samave collection, inspired by India’s stepwells, reflects spaces where women historically gathered spaces of sisterhood, strength, and reflection.

“It was her oasis,” she says. “A place where she found community and strength.”

These stories are not layered onto the design as an afterthought. They are intrinsic to it, often requiring months of exploration and experimentation to translate into form.

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The discipline of choosing differently In a category where weddings dominate both volume and visibility, Zoya’s strategy stands out for its restraint.

“Wedding is a very large market,” Ahluwalia acknowledges. “But we have chosen a different space.”

That space is defined by a woman who is not at the beginning of her journey, but somewhere within it, evolving, reflecting, rediscovering herself.

For a luxury brand, such choices are not without consequence. They require a willingness to forgo scale in favour of clarity.

“The ‘don’ts’ are very important,” she says. “You have to protect the meaning you are building in her life.”

A boutique as an experience, not a destination The new Bengaluru boutique embodies this philosophy in physical form.

Designed as an immersive, journey-like space, it reveals itself gradually, mirroring the narrative structure of Zoya’s collections.

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“All our boutiques are galleries of wearable art,” Ahluwalia says. “But here, we’ve made it more intimate, more immersive.”

The choice of The Leela Palace is deliberate. While Bengaluru’s luxury consumer base is expanding into newer micro-markets, Zoya resists ubiquity.

“We want women to come and experience the space,” she explains. “But we cannot be everywhere.”

The result is a store that feels less transactional and more reflective, a space where the act of buying is secondary to the act of experiencing.

Building a category through intuition and design Ahluwalia’s approach to Zoya is shaped by a career spent building new categories from consumer durables to media.

“When you are creating a new category, understanding consumer behaviour is everything,” she says.

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At Zoya, that understanding translates into a delicate balance between design, storytelling, and emotional insight.

It is also supported by the larger Tata Group ecosystem, which allows for experimentation without immediate pressure to scale.

“Where do you get the time and space today to build something for tomorrow?” she reflects.

A quieter, more personal future for luxury As Zoya expands its presence, including early explorations in international markets, its core philosophy remains unchanged: depth over display, meaning over material.

“The more Indian pride we build, the easier the global story becomes,” Ahluwalia says.

In a world where luxury often risks becoming homogenised, this insistence on authenticity may well be its strongest differentiator.

As you step out of the boutique and back into the city, the contrast is immediate, the pace quickens, the noise returns.

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