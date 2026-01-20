From Ranchi to Davos: Jharkhand Charts Global Investment Path at WEF 2026

Jharkhand began its journey at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 with a clear message: the state is ready to engage globally and attract responsible, long-term investment. Led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the delegation’s first day in Davos was marked by a series of strategic meetings with global corporations, policy platforms, and institutional partners.

Day One engagements were centred around the India Pavilion and the Jharkhand Lounge, which acted as hubs for interaction with senior industry leaders and international business councils. The discussions reflected Jharkhand’s evolving priorities—moving beyond traditional industries to embrace technology, sustainability, and institutional cooperation.

Meetings with Tata Steel revisited Jharkhand’s foundational role in India’s industrialisation while exploring future opportunities in sustainable and advanced manufacturing. Conversations with Hitachi India focused on infrastructure expansion, energy solutions, and technology integration, while Tech Mahindra engagements highlighted digital transformation, innovation-led growth, and skill development for the future workforce.

The delegation also interacted with representatives from Bloomberg APAC, the Sweden India Business Council, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), exploring avenues for global market integration, investment facilitation, and cross-border collaboration. Discussions with senior officials from the World Economic Forum reinforced Jharkhand’s intent to remain actively involved in global economic and policy discussions.

An important interaction with the Women Political Leaders network underlined the state’s emphasis on inclusive leadership and gender-responsive development as essential components of governance and economic growth.

Additionally, visits to global technology pavilions provided exposure to cutting-edge innovations, supporting Jharkhand’s vision of aligning industrial expansion with sustainability and technological advancement.