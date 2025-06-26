From Shell to Showcase: How Brian Casella Flipped a Forgotten Brookfield Commercial Property into a Mixed-Use Powerhouse

When Brian Casella first set eyes on the aging commercial property nestled in Brookfield, Connecticut, he saw more than just dated siding and cracked foundations. He saw an opportunity.

“I’ve always believed that the most overlooked spaces have the most potential,” Casella, a commercial real estate investor, says. “But this one? It made me sweat a little.”

Casella, who operates through BDC Realty LLC, had a vision: transform the multi-structure property into a thriving mixed-use hub. The site included a deteriorating single-family home, a cramped commercial unit formerly housing a small retailer and a 6,000-square-foot facility that had been built for 5 separate commercial units.

The Challenges Beneath the Surface

The home had previously transitioned from residential to commercial use and now had to be brought back into compliance with residential zoning.

“That switch-back was tricky,” Casella notes. “There’s a lot of permitting, design adaptations, and you’re always fighting legacy construction. The second floor had structural problems we didn’t know about until we opened the walls.”

He adds with a chuckle, “You never know what you’re going to uncover when you demo and rebuild. It’s like a surprise party you didn’t ask for.”

Despite the setbacks, Casella and his team completely remodeled the home, updating plumbing, insulation, and framing to meet residential codes. It’s now leased to a full-time tenant.

Tailoring Space for Paws and People

The dog grooming space proved just as complex.

“A pet based grooming business has very specific plumbing needs. Drainage, floor sealing, water pressure—you name it,” Casella says. “And because it's a high-traffic business with people coming and going constantly, we needed to rethink parking and access flow.”

The space was retrofitted with new wet walls, ADA-accessible entries, and reinforced floors. It now serves a thriving grooming business that benefits from the mixed-use surroundings.

Uniting the 6,000 Sq Ft Puzzle

The largest structure on the lot—originally five independently-run commercial units—posed the biggest design and logistics challenge. Casella transformed the segmented space into a unified headquarters for a regional event production company.

“Bringing those five units into one cohesive space required new HVAC, electrical re-routing, fire suppression coordination—the list goes on,” he explains. “But the outcome was worth it. Now it's a clean, functional space with open ceilings, loading access, and scalable infrastructure.”

Lessons Learned

When asked if he'd do it again, Casella doesn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely. These are the projects that test your creativity and problem-solving. Anyone can throw paint on a wall and call it a flip. But blending residential, specialty commercial, and creative industrial use in one project? That’s where the real work—and the real satisfaction—is.”

For Casella, it’s all about reinvention, one building at a time.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.