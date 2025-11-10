From Uncertainty to Diagnosis: 15-year-old’s Journey with Advanced Imaging

For months, 15-year-old Ayesha (name changed) experienced a series of neurological episodes that began with unusual sensations, gradually leading to involuntary behaviours such as lip-smacking or fiddling with nearby objects — early signs of what doctors later identified as focal seizures. Throughout these episodes, Ayesha exhibited signs of impaired awareness with memory loss episodes. The uncertainty of Ayesha’s condition was distressing for Ayesha and her family. The consultations with various doctors led to speculations but no definitive diagnosis, ranging from suspected stress to signs of an underlying psychiatric condition. The uncertain diagnosis led to more confusion and elevated stress.

Ayesha is not the only one facing this challenge. In India, millions continue to struggle with undiagnosed neurological conditions, with the WHO reporting that over one in three people worldwide — more than 3 billion individuals — live with a neurological disorder, one of the leading causes of illness and disability. The reality is that patients continue to live with symptoms that remain undiagnosed for years, struggling with the lack of accurate diagnosis. Limited awareness and restricted access to advanced diagnostic technologies add to the difficulties that patients face.

However, with technology, there is hope. Innovations in diagnostics are beginning to bridge important gaps—turning prolonged suffering into timely intervention.

Technology as the key enabler

After months of uncertainty and frustration, Ayesha’s family was referred to a hospital in Vadodara, where a neurologist suggested an advanced diagnostic approach, a PET-CT scan to ensure clear images to understand the condition with precision. The imaging test provided the accuracy that earlier assessments lacked and could help identify the cause of Ayesha’s condition.

The scan was conducted at Kailash Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muni Seva Ashram equipped with GE HealthCare’s Omni Legend 16 PET-CT system— a medical imaging technology known for its high-resolution imaging, capable of capturing intricate details of brain activity that are important for accurate diagnosis. With the clarity of the scan, the neurologist was able to identify the underlying neurological condition that had long been misinterpreted— Ayesha was suffering from epilepsy.

The precision from the PET-CT provided high-resolution images of Ayesha’s brain, helping doctors identify abnormalities and confirm her diagnosis. This information allowed them to design a targeted and effective treatment plan, giving Ayesha and her family renewed hope and paving the way for her recovery.

Restoring clarity with Advanced MedTech

For doctors, Ayesha and her family, solutions like GE HealthCare Omni Legend 16 PET-CT are helping with a precision-led diagnosis, adding to operational efficiency and patient comfort with a collection of intuitive workflow solutions supported by artificial intelligence. The doctors were able to plan effective treatment. What had been months of confusion and unanswered questions became clarity and a path to recovery.

Across India, uncertain diagnoses are a continuing reality partly because advanced medical technology is not always within reach. However, with innovations like GE HealthCare Omni Legend 16 PET-CT, there is potential for improvement. When access to quality care strengthens, and these advanced solutions are made more widely available, they not only improve medical outcomes—they also help patients and families find direction. Ayesha’s journey reflects this possibility.