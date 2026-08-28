From Women’s Economic Independence to Cyber-Smart Youth, Uttarakhand Expands Welfare Push

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday used the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to underline his government’s three-pronged focus on development, women’s economic empowerment and social security, while the state police separately launched a major cyber-awareness drive for school students.

At the ‘Mukhyamantri Sashakt Behna Utsav-2026’ in Champawat, Dhami announced development projects worth ₹62.97 crore. The package covers 50 projects, comprising the inauguration of 20 completed schemes worth ₹11.08 crore and foundation stones for 30 new schemes worth ₹51.89 crore.

The projects cover roads, drinking water, irrigation, flood and erosion protection and religious tourism infrastructure. The Chief Minister also announced several additional works, including a drinking water project at Dhura, new road connectivity, road improvements, temple beautification, suspension bridges and irrigation infrastructure.

Several locations in Champawat will receive wire-crate protection works to tackle erosion and flooding. A suspension bridge has been proposed over the Ladhiya river in Poth, while roads including the Diyuri-Chaura stretch and the Sukhi Dhang-Danda-Meenar motor road will undergo improvement and surfacing work.

The Chief Minister said development was not limited to physical infrastructure and stressed the importance of creating opportunities for women and girls. He said the government’s objective was to ensure that women were educated, healthy, safe and economically independent and participated in decision-making at the family and community levels.

Champawat is also witnessing work on projects intended to improve opportunities for girls, including a ₹256.97 crore women’s sports college, an integrated nursing institute, an ITI laboratory, college hostel facilities and a women’s technology park.

Dhami said the government wanted women who had become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through self-help groups to move towards becoming financially stronger. To expand markets for local products, the state is promoting platforms and initiatives such as Vocal for Local, House of Himalayas, Hilans outlets, food vans and e-rickshaws.

“When a woman becomes self-reliant, the entire family becomes self-reliant,” was the thrust of the Chief Minister’s message as he argued that empowered families could lead to stronger villages, communities and eventually a stronger Uttarakhand.

1.75 lakh students join cyber-awareness programme The state’s focus on young people was also reflected in a statewide virtual cyber-awareness programme conducted by Uttarakhand Police. More than 1.75 lakh students from over 1,100 government schools, covering Classes 6 to 12, participated in the programme.

DGP Deepam Seth interacted with students through the ICT Virtual Classroom Studio at Government Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tapovan, Nalapani, Dehradun. The session focused on practical digital safety, including online fraud, social media safety, hacking, artificial intelligence, cyberbullying and cybercrime reporting.

Cyber officials discussed emerging threats such as deepfakes, digital arrest scams, sextortion, fake social media profiles, online harassment and risks associated with online gaming. Students were advised to verify information before forwarding it, avoid clicking suspicious links and use technology for education, skills and innovation rather than only entertainment.

The DGP said children and young people had an important role in creating a cyber-safe society. He also announced that, in response to students’ demand, government schools would regularly conduct awareness programmes on cyber security, drug abuse and road safety.

Students facing financial cyber fraud were advised to contact the national helpline 1930 or report incidents through cybercrime.gov.in.

Agniveer employment cell and enhanced support for soldiers The government has simultaneously positioned Uttarakhand as a model for soldier welfare. It has become the first state to establish a dedicated Employment Cell for Agniveers completing their four-year military service. Agniveers have also been given 10% reservation in government services.

The government has raised ex-gratia assistance for Param Vir Chakra awardees’ families from ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore and for dependents of other martyrs from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. Assistance to recipients of gallantry awards has also been increased.

The state plans to install statues of martyrs in their ancestral villages to preserve their stories of sacrifice for future generations. Construction of Sainya Dham in Dehradun has been completed and preparations for its public dedication are underway. Soil from the homes of martyrs has been respectfully brought to the memorial, where their stories of valour have also been recorded.

One eligible family member of each martyr is being offered government employment, with 28 dependents already accommodated. The application window for such appointments has been increased from two years to five years.

Serving and retired personnel are also eligible for a 25% stamp-duty concession on property purchases of up to ₹25 lakh. The government has further said it will assist affected soldiers and ex-servicemen’s families in pursuing land-fraud cases pending before district courts.