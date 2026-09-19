FTII-Itanagar students suspend classes after attack near campus

Itanagar, Sep 19 (PTI) Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Itanagar, suspended all academic activities indefinitely following an alleged assault that left several students and a two-time National Award-winning faculty member injured.

The stir began on September 17, a day after the incident, and will continue until the authorities take concrete measures to address serious security concerns around the campus, the Students' Council said on Saturday.

Three students were working on an academic assignment on the evening of September 16 when they were confronted by some local youths on the Jollang-Rakap Road near the campus. The verbal altercation escalated when one of the youths allegedly hit a student with a stick, the council alleged.

Dominic Sangma, a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker and head of the Screenwriting Department, was allegedly assaulted by two youths when he intervened, it alleged.

Sangma, who hails from Meghalaya, is best known for his critically acclaimed Garo feature film 'Rapture' (Rimdogittanga) and 'Ma.Ama'.

Another student, who was nearby, was allegedly hit on the head with a bamboo stick. Security personnel and institute officials who tried to intervene were also allegedly verbally abused and threatened, the council said.

Police said the two accused have already been arrested.

The council claimed female students in particular felt unsafe following what it described as repeated threats, unauthorised entry of outsiders into the campus and intimidation.

The students also raised concerns over the delay in deploying CISF personnel for the security of the campus.

They said assurances were given in May 2025 for CISF deployment, but the process had remained stalled for over 16 months due to the lack of accommodation facilities.

The students have urged the authorities to beef up security on campus, including deployment of CISF personnel and construction of a police outpost nearby.