Fuel Efficient Scooters Over 50 kmpl: Insurance Tips

Mileage is often the first thing that comes to mind when searching for a new scooter. After all, saving fuel through regular commutes is always welcome. In addition to being affordable, scooters that achieve above 50 km/l can make daily travel more economical.. However, it's equally important to consider protection in advance along with fuel efficiency. By selecting the appropriate scooter insurance, you can ride with peace of mind. The option to get two wheeler insurance online has made the process quick and easy, helping you balance safety and savings.

Top 5 scooters to consider

The options can be many when looking for a scooter that is functional, fuel-efficient, and comfortable. Whether you're looking for ease, performance, or dependable daily use, each model has something to offer. And don't forget to get scooter insurance after your purchase. It helps protect you from unforeseen expenses in addition to keeping you secure. Buying coverage is now as simple as purchasing your scooter thanks to two wheeler insurance online. Let's look at a few choices.

Honda activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 is a dependable model known for consistent performance. Its telescopic suspension, start-stop mechanism, and silent start make it suitable for daily usage, and its 123.92cc tuned engine delivers smooth rides. It is ideal for both working professionals and families due to its stable handling and good under-seat storage.

Specification Details Engine 123.92 cc, fuel-injected Weight 107 kg Mileage ~47–50 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 litres Max Power 8.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm Max Torque 10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm

Suzuki Avenis 125

The Suzuki Avenis 125 offers a 124.3cc engine and a sporty design. Turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and lightweight handling make it suitable for city riding. Large under-seat storage and the external fuel cap add to the convenience.

Specification Details Engine 124.3 cc, air-cooled Weight 106 kg Mileage ~49–52 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 litres Max Power 8.58 bhp @ 6750 rpm Max Torque 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm

TVS Zest 110

The TVS Zest offers practicality and light handling, particularly in urban traffic. For short trips, the 109.7cc engine is fuel-efficient. It is suitable for students and novice riders due to its small frame, USB charging port, and 19-litre under-seat storage.

Specification Details Engine 109.7 cc, Eco Thrust FI Weight 103 kg Mileage ~55–62 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 5 litres Max Power 7.71 bhp @ 7500 rpm Max Torque 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm

Hero Destini 125

The Hero Destini 125 is suitable for families looking for comfort and mileage. Hero's i3S technology and a 124.6cc engine help provide a comfortable ride while conserving gasoline. It is good for daily riding with a pillion because of its long, comfortable seat, mobile charging outlet, and level floorboard.

Specification Details Engine 124.6 cc, i3S Technology Weight 115 kg Mileage ~50–52 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 5 litres Max Power 9 bhp @ 7000 rpm Max Torque 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm

Yamaha Ray ZR 125

For those who prefer dynamic design and fuel efficiency, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is a good option. Its lightweight body allows agile handling, and its hybrid engine provides additional power during acceleration. Bluetooth connectivity and digital instruments give it a contemporary edge.

Specification Details Engine 125 cc, Fi Hybrid with SMG Weight 99 kg Mileage ~50–55 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 litres Max Power 8.04 bhp @ 6500 rpm Max Torque 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm

Insurance tips for buying a scooter

It's exciting to get a new scooter, but when you've selected a model with good features and mileage, the next important step is to get the right insurance. Many riders overlook this, though it plays a key role in safety and compliance.Now that two wheeler insurance is available online, the process can be completed from your phone or laptop. The following tips may help when purchasing scooter insurance:

Recognise your needs for coverage.

Clearly defining your needs is the first step. The legislation in India requires all scooters to carry third-party coverage; however, this only shields other people if your scooter is damaged. Consider a comprehensive coverage for your scooter if you want it to be safe from theft, accidents, and natural disasters. You should consider whether you park in open spaces, ride in heavy traffic, or drive long distances. If so, full coverage may be a better option.

Understand insured declared value, or IDV.

IDV represents your scooter's current market value. If your scooter is stolen or destroyed, this is the sum the insurance will cover. A brand-new scooter will have a high IDV, but as the scooter ages and loses value, the IDV drops, lowering your premium. To avoid being taken advantage of while filing a claim, always confirm that the IDV on your policy reflects its accurate market value.

Learn how premiums are determined

Your scooter's engine size has a significant impact on the premium. Premiums are greater for larger engines. Your premium will therefore probably remain low if you choose a scooter primarily for city riding and fuel economy.

Compare policies before making a purchase.

Avoid accepting the first policy made by the dealer. Plans that might not be the greatest for you are frequently promoted by dealers. Rather, spend some time comparing various policies on the internet. You can pick a deal that fits your needs and budget by looking at coverage, inclusions, exclusions, and rates.

Keep an eye on NCB (No Claim Bonus)

You receive a premium reduction at renewal if you file no claims for a year. This is referred to as the No Claim Bonus. It begins at 20% and gradually increases to 50%. Avoid small claims and retain this benefit for major situations.

Consider policy tenure

Third-party insurance for five years is often included with new scooters. You can choose to have own-damage coverage for one to three years. You can avoid yearly renewals and lock in your premium with a longer tenure.

Renew on schedule

It's important to renew your policy before it expires, even if you purchased the appropriate one. In addition to leaving you unprotected, an expired policy may result in fines. It's simple and easy to renew your two wheeler insurance online.

Conclusion

If you've been waiting to make your rides affordable and smoother on the road, selecting a scooter with high mileage and the appropriate insurance plan may be a good course of action. With the right plan, you can manage fuel costs and safeguard against unexpected expenses. A little preparation can go a long way in ensuring comfort, protection, and financial ease on every ride.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.