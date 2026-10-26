Future IPOs to Watch: Major Companies Planning Stock Market Listings

India’s primary market is heading into another active period, with several well known companies working towards stock market listings. The names in the pipeline come from a wide range of industries, including telecom, financial markets, fintech, ecommerce, quick commerce, hospitality and insurance. While some have already reached the regulatory filing stage, others are still preparing their IPO plans.

It is important to remember that an IPO timeline can change. Companies still have to move through regulatory reviews, approvals and other formalities before an issue reaches investors. Market conditions can also influence when a company decides to proceed.

Theupcoming IPOs in India section offers a convenient way to follow companies that are preparing to enter the public markets. The broaderIPO section also covers offerings at different stages, including upcoming and recently listed issues.

Major Future IPOs to Watch

Company Industry IPO Status Expected Timeline Proposed Issue Details Jio Platforms Telecom and Digital Services DRHP filed 2026 Around ₹37,000 crore National Stock Exchange Financial Markets DRHP filed 2026 OFS of up to 14.89 crore shares Zepto Quick Commerce SEBI approval received 2027 Fresh issue and OFS PhonePe Fintech SEBI approval received Late 2026 or early 2027 OFS of up to 5.07 crore shares Razorpay Fintech Confidential DRHP filed Late 2026 or early 2027 Around ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore Flipkart Ecommerce IPO preparations 2027 To be announced OYO Hospitality SEBI approval received 2026 ₹6,650 crore fresh issue PayU Fintech IPO preparations To be announced To be announced Acko Insurtech IPO preparations Early 2027 Around $300 million reported Navi Financial Services IPO preparations 2027 Around ₹3,000 crore

Timelines and proposed issue details can change before the respective IPOs open.

Jio Platforms IPO The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI in June 2026. The proposed offering has been reported at around ₹37,000 crore and is structured as a fresh issue. The final price band, subscription dates and other details will be known as the IPO process moves forward.

A public listing would give the market a closer look at Jio Platforms’ financial performance, operations, risks and plans for the capital it intends to raise.

National Stock Exchange IPO NSE filed its DRHP with SEBI in June 2026, moving the proposed IPO into the formal regulatory process.

The transaction involves an offer for sale of up to 14.89 crore equity shares. In an OFS, existing shareholders sell their shares and receive the proceeds rather than the company raising fresh capital.

Zepto IPO Zepto has received SEBI approval for its proposed IPO and has been linked with a possible 2027 listing.

Its IPO could provide a detailed view of the economics behind the rapidly expanding quick commerce industry. Investors will be able to examine areas such as delivery costs, dark store expenses, order frequency, customer retention and contribution margins through the company’s offer documents.

PhonePe IPO PhonePe moved closer to a public listing after receiving SEBI approval in January 2026. The company has been associated with a possible IPO towards the end of 2026 or during early 2027.

The IPO would bring more detailed financial information about the payments platform into the public domain, including the proposed shareholding structure and the holdings being offered by existing investors.

Razorpay IPO Razorpay is another major fintech company preparing for a potential listing. It filed a confidential DRHP in June 2026 and has been linked with a possible IPO around late 2026 or early 2027.

The proposed issue has been reported at approximately ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore. Its eventual IPO documents should provide a closer look at revenue growth, operating expenses, profitability and the performance of its wider financial technology business.

Flipkart and PayU IPO Plans Flipkart remains one of the major ecommerce companies being watched for a future listing. Its final issue size and structure have not yet been announced.

PayU is another established fintech business associated with a future IPO. For both companies, the eventual timing will depend on their preparations, regulatory progress and market conditions.

OYO IPO OYO has already moved further through the IPO process than several other companies on this list. The hospitality company has received SEBI approval for a proposed public issue involving a fresh issue of ₹6,650 crore.

OYO operates across hotels, accommodation and travel services. Its business has evolved over the years as the company has worked on improving operations and strengthening its financial position.

Since the proposed issue is a fresh issue, the capital raised would go to the company. The final documents will provide more information about how those funds are intended to be used.

Acko and Navi IPO Plans Acko and Navi add insurance and financial services to the upcoming IPO pipeline.

Acko has been linked with a potential IPO in early 2027, with the proposed issue reported at around $300 million. The company operates in insurance technology and has built its business around digital insurance services.

Navi is also preparing for a potential public listing. Its IPO has been associated with a possible 2027 timeline and an issue size of around ₹3,000 crore.

Both businesses operate in sectors where regulation, customer acquisition and profitability are important factors in understanding long term performance.

How to Track Future IPOs An IPO goes through several steps before investors can actually subscribe. A company may begin by announcing its intention to list, followed by a DRHP filing, regulatory review, approval, final offer documents and eventually a confirmed subscription schedule.

The Kotak Neo upcoming IPO page can help track companies expected to enter the primary market, along with available information about issue sizes, bidding dates and price details.

The broader Kotak Neo IPO section covers IPO activity across different stages, making it useful for following both upcoming and recently listed companies.

What to Check Before an IPO The issue size is only one part of an IPO. The offer documents also contain information about revenue, profitability, debt, cash flows, business operations and the company’s plans for the money raised.

The structure matters as well. A fresh issue creates new shares and brings capital into the business, while an OFS allows existing shareholders to sell their holdings. Some IPOs use both structures.

Other details worth examining include customer concentration, competition, regulatory exposure, historical losses and the proposed use of proceeds. The valuation can also be viewed alongside the company’s financial performance and comparable listed businesses.

India’s Next Wave of Public Listings The current IPO pipeline reflects the changing mix of businesses in India’s economy. NSE represents financial market infrastructure, while Jio Platforms, Zepto, PhonePe and Razorpay cover different parts of the technology sector. Flipkart, OYO, Acko and Navi bring ecommerce, hospitality, insurance and financial services into the picture.

The list is not fixed. Expected dates can move, issue structures can change and companies can delay their plans before reaching the subscription stage.

For anyone tracking future IPOs, the stage of each company matters just as much as the company itself. A public announcement, DRHP filing, SEBI approval and confirmed subscription date each mark a different point in the journey towards becoming a listed company.

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