Future-Proofing Innovation: The Big Tech Bets Dubai Is Making Today

Dubai is fast emerging as more than just a financial hub, it is becoming a launchpad for technology-led businesses seeking scale, structure, and global reach. Enabled by streamlined incorporation, regulatory access, and a multicultural consumer base, the emirate is positioning itself as a magnet for founders and platforms aiming to build regionally relevant, globally scalable operations.



For Policybazaar, one of India’s largest digital insurance platforms, Dubai represents both a strategic extension and a testing ground. Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar UAE, shares how the city’s innovation-first posture, backed by fast-moving policy, institutional support, and a high-trust digital environment, is creating fertile ground for InsurTech evolution. “You cannot leave Dubai out of the equation,” says Mr. Mr. Gupta. “It’s at the forefront of doing a lot of stuff almost a magnet where a lot of new innovations are happening. And if you look at the Asian subcontinent, typically, a lot of founders are moving to that part of the world”

Policybazaar’s entry into the UAE is grounded in its experience building scale in India. Mr. Gupta and his team are now adapting India’s Insuretech playbook to a new regulatory and consumer environment, one that he believes is moving quickly in the right direction.

Built for Business At a foundational level, Dubai is designed to remove friction from entrepreneurship. “If you want to set up a company today… probably you can set up a company in 48-72 hours,” Mr. Gupta notes. That simplicity extends beyond registration. “From a founder’s perspective, you don’t want to have a headache of support functions,” he adds, pointing to the clarity of tax and compliance structures in the UAE.

He sees Dubai’s administrative and regulatory institutions as responsive. “The regulations are a lot more clear, transparent and the government bodies are a lot more interactive,” he says. “If I want to go and meet somebody in the government department because I need some clarity, there are enough government officers who will help me.”

This sense of institutional access is a recurring theme. Mr. Gupta also cites Dubai’s proactive policy agenda, particularly the Dubai Vision 2033 and Open Insurance frameworks — as forward-looking moves that help companies like his experiment and grow. “The regulatory framework is helping enabling a lot of companies to come in, set up shop, experiment, and move ahead.”

A Consumer Base That’s Global Mr. Gupta sees Dubai’s diverse, globally connected population as an asset for product development. “You also have an audience, which is a global audience,” he says. “You want to reach out to multiple people from a different cultural, different geographical perspective. And that is where Dubai is the centre of it.”

This consumer base is not just diverse, it’s digital as well. “Dubai would have one of the highest penetration when it comes to using social media apps and everything,” he observes. “So the consumers are already transacting digitally.”

While financial products still require strong trust signals, Mr. Gupta says Dubai has the institutional credibility to bridge the gap. “If you have a license from the Dubai government, the trust is very different. People believe that the government has done its due diligence.”

Bringing Scaled Innovation from India to the Gulf For Policybazaar, Dubai is an extension of their Indian operations, with seamless exchanges between the two markets. “Whatever we've done at Policybazaar in India… we're trying to adapt those to the UAE market from Dubai,” Mr. Gupta explains. The company is localizing digital tools and automation solutions that proved effective in India’s high-volume environment.

The regulatory alignment between the two countries helps. “Because it's very close knit with India from a government perspective, people perspective, a lot of innovation of India is now translating to the UAE,” Mr. Gupta says.

Dubai’s consumer market, while smaller in volume, offers higher ticket sizes. That, combined with its role as a connector to the broader MENA region and Africa, gives companies the ability to test and scale quickly. “You can start a business there, probably pilot a business. And once you achieve a scale, you can take it to the masses, to the West, to Africa, Dubai helps you to do that”.

Designed for Founders and Their Families Dubai’s appeal goes beyond economics. Mr. Gupta notes that the city offers a compelling case for relocating families - an often overlooked factor for startup leaders.

“The family is at ease, I don’t have to really worry about if my kid is going and playing in the park,” he says. “From a founder's perspective… that peace of mind lets you focus purely on work.”

This lifestyle infrastructure complements Dubai’s strong physical connectivity. “It’s almost like taking your passport and going to the (Dubai) airport probably you will be able to catch a flight within the next two, three hours to any destination in the world.”

Building Forward from a Position of Strength Dubai’s direction is being shaped by ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and a growing focus on AI and automation. Mr. Gupta sees strong alignment between public policy and private ambition. “Public-private partnership is being taken to the next wave,” he says. “They continuously work with companies and listen to us which is typically never the case (with governments).”

At Policybazaar UAE, the company is piloting AI across consumer-facing workflows, from verification calls to claim support. “Almost about 80% has moved through AI,” Mr. Gupta says, describing how the firm is replacing manual processes with intelligent chat and voice bots. “You will not be able to distinguish - is it a human voice or it's a machine I'm speaking to.”

As more Indian entrepreneurs explore cross-border expansion, Dubai is emerging as one of the choices - offering scale, structure, and speed.



The insights in this article were drawn from a recent video interview with Mr. Neeraj Gupta, CEO - Policybazaar UAE, where he shared his perspectives on Dubai’s emergence as a technology-led ecosystem for financial services. Watch the full discussion here: https://brandstories.livemint.com/dubai-department-of-economy-and-tourism/