Gambhir backs Dubes promotion, says only openers spots are \'permanent\' in T20s

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) India head coach Gautam Gambhir has defended Shivam Dube's promotion to No. 4 position despite the all-rounder's failure to make an impact against the West Indies in the second T20 International here, reiterating that flexibility in the batting order remains central to the team's approach in the format.

Promoted to No. 4 in place of inform skipper Shreyas Iyer following the departure of Ishan Kishan, Dube laboured to seven off 10 balls before becoming the third victim of West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase in the middle overs.

"We have used him like this for a long time, including during the World Cup and before it. It is not as though this was a one-off decision today," Gambhir said at the post-match media interaction at the JSCA Stadium.

Despite Chase's success against left-handed batters, India backed Dube to counter the spin.

In hindsight, India may have missed out on 20-odd runs after losing wickets in successive overs, with top-scorer Sanju Samson also departing soon after.

Iyer and Tilak Varma, however, made up for it and provided the late fireworks to power India to 249 for five despite the loss of momentum in the middle overs.

The West Indies then pulled off a record chase, reaching the target in just 18.3 overs to level the five-match series 1-1.

Gambhir stood by the decision to promote Dube, stressing that India would continue to keep their batting order flexible.

"This is international cricket. Sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don't.

"We lost momentum today, but we have also gained a lot of momentum by sending him in at No. 4, where he has taken on the opposition bowlers," the coach said.

"More importantly, I think we have always been flexible with our batting order, and we will continue to do that. I have always said since taking over that in T20 cricket, only the openers are permanent. The rest of the batting order should remain flexible."

Not shrugging off defeat

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Gambhir refused to attribute India's defeat solely to the difficult bowling conditions, saying the team needed to find ways to defend big totals on flat pitches with dew.

"You don't shrug off any defeat. If you want to keep improving, you don't want to sweep anything under the carpet. We are a world champion team, so we want to keep improving.

"Obviously, these are tough conditions to bowl in. We know that bowling on flat wickets with dew is difficult, but we need to figure out a way to stop the opposition, especially when they have lost two wickets in the first over and then three in the first six overs," he said.

"Obviously, it was tough, but credit to the West Indies for the way Shai Hope (102 not out) and Sherfane Rutherford (84) batted. We know they are world class batters, especially in this format. It was tough for us, but we are going to keep improving."

While India's spinners struggled to make an impact, Chase's clever variations in line proved effective.

However, one of India's major positives was the fiery opening spell from tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, who consistently clocked speeds above 140 kmph and rattled the West Indies top order.

Mayank dismissed Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off successive deliveries in the opening over before cleaning up Rovman Powell with a delivery clocked at 149 kmph.

Gambhir, however, refused to read too much into the early breakthroughs.

"I have played enough cricket to know that games are not decided in the first over. Obviously, the West Indies are a strong T20 side. We respect them, and we know how dangerous they are.

"Games are not won or lost in the first over. A game of cricket is won or lost by the way you play consistently over the course of 40 overs."

Gambhir further backed Mayank to stick to his natural strength of bowling with good pace.

"A fast bowler should bowl like a fast bowler. He is not a slower bowler.

"If you can bowl at 150 kmph, bowl at 150. If you can bowl at 120, bowl at 120. When you are playing as a fast bowler, it is your duty to bowl fast, like a fast bowler," he said.

"That is what he did today, and that is why he was successful."

Asked whether India wanted better pitches after the high-scoring contest, following his earlier observation that the Guwahati surface was also a featherbed, Gambhir said: "Don't you want a good competition between the bat and the ball? Of course, we want what you want.

"If you want to see sixes and fours, we want to see that as well. If you want an even contest between bat and ball, we want that too.

"The bowlers are our bowlers. They are not foreign bowlers. Their careers are at stake as well. They have worked hard, just like everyone else in the dressing room. If there is an even contest between bat and ball, it will be good. We will get to see better cricket."

Not blaming anyone

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The toss proved significant in the dewy conditions, while Mayank's dropped catch of Rutherford early in the innings also proved costly.

Gambhir, however, refused to blame either factor, insisting that India had to take responsibility for failing to defend a total of 250.

"I don't blame anyone, and I don't blame anything. The bottom line is that we could not defend 250. They batted extremely well, and they deserved to win.

"We still have a lot of work to do because, when you play against dangerous teams like the West Indies, you need to figure out how to defend a total, especially when you lose the toss," he said.