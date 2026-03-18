Gas supply disruption halts over 400 ceramic units in Gujarats Morbi for 3 weeks

Morbi, Mar 18 (PTI) As many as 430 ceramic units in Gujarat's Morbi will not operate for at least three weeks as the West Asia conflict has disrupted the supply of gas required in the manufacturing process, a representative of the industry said.

In Morbi, known as the ceramic city and the world's second-largest hub for ceramic tile production, nearly 450 out of the total 670 factories have already ceased operations due to the gas shortage and many more are on the verge of shutting down in the days to come, officials said.

The ceramic industry relies heavily on propane or natural gas for its operations, particularly for firing kilns and drying processes.

The West Asian region has been facing military turmoil with the US and Israeli forces engaging in a war against Iran, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a major passage for vessels.

"A special meeting of ceramic units operating at Morbi in Gujarat was convened on Tuesday, where the owners of around 430 units engaged in consultations regarding the gas crisis and ancillary issues, and collectively decided to shut down their factories," Morbi Ceramic Manufacturing Association president Manoj Arvadiya said.

The ceramic units using propane gas first shut their operations as its supply got exhausted. Later, those using natural gas also closed their operations, he noted.

"Now, around 430 such units have collectively decided not to operate till April 10-15 and use the period for maintenance of their machines. They will together begin operations subject to the availability of the new supply of gas," Arvadiya said.

The collective, voluntary decision taken by the members of the association during the meeting entails a shutdown period of 20 to 25 days, he said.