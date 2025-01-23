GE Vernova: Supporting India’s Hydrogen-Powered Energy Transition

Headquartered in Massachusetts, United States, GE Vernova, a purpose-built company with a mission to electrify and decarbonize the planet, is contributing to India’s energy transition goals. As the country works toward becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030, ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy supply for its 1.4 billion people is essential. Hydrogen, with its potential to decarbonize sectors like power, transportation, and industry, is emerging as a key solution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The “GE" in GE Vernova reflects its legacy of quality and innovation. “Ver" and “verde" signify Earth’s lush ecosystems, while “Nova," derived from the Latin “novus," symbolises a new era of energy innovation. Together, they represent GE Vernova’s commitment to driving a lower-carbon future.

GE Vernova's Electrification Software Depiction

Supporting India's Green Hydrogen Mission GE Vernova's expertise and technology align with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to decarbonize the economy, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production. With a target to produce 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen annually by 2030—and potentially scale up to 10 MMT—this mission has significant potential.

“GE Vernova is enabling the potential transformation and use of hydrogen as an energy carrier, fuel, and feedstock. In the area of green hydrogen, GE Vernova possesses relevant expertise in wind, with over 54,000 wind turbine installations in over 50 countries. Transmitting and orchestrating this power will require sophisticated systems that GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions and Electrification Software businesses provide. Our Power Conversion business has decades of experience delivering power electronics needed to connect electrolysis plants to the grid," said Venkat Kannan, President, Gas Power Solutions, Asia, GE Vernova.

GE Vernova's HA Class Gas Turbine

Gas Turbines for Hydrogen A key area of focus for GE Vernovais its gas turbines, which can operate on hydrogen blends and up to 100 per cent hydrogen. These turbines have logged over 8 million operational hours on hydrogen blends globally, offering a reliable solution to balance energy supply and demand.

"These turbines provide a flexible, reliable solution to meet varying demand, especially during periods when renewable energy generation is low. In high-renewable-energy states like Tamil Nadu, where renewable capacity is set to expand by several GW by 2025 and beyond, these gas turbines could help address the 'duck curve' challenge — matching net load requirements by rapidly ramping up or down as renewable generation fluctuates. And, this is where GE Vernova's hybrid energy systems, combined with renewable energy generation, can provide innovative solutions for Round-The-Clock power," he further said.

Hydrogen can be produced using surplus renewable electricity through electrolysis, stored, and later used in gas turbines to maintain a steady power supply. This approach is particularly beneficial in remote areas where extending the power grid is challenging. Additionally, gas turbines provide grid stability, a critical feature not available in wind, solar, or battery systems.

Overcoming Challenges The widespread adoption of green hydrogen faces challenges such as high production costs, the need for standardized regulations, and potential supply chain issues. GE Vernova is actively working to address these challenges through technological innovation, policy support, and collaboration within the industry, enabling green hydrogen to compete with conventional fuels. By integrating hydrogen into India's energy mix, GE Vernova aims to contribute to reducing fossil fuel reliance, enhancing energy security, and accelerating the decarbonization process