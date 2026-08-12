Geeta Dhami highlights women’s role in Uttarakhand’s culture and livelihoods

Women are central to Uttarakhand’s culture, agriculture and livelihoods, Seva Sankalp Foundation founder-trustee Geeta Dhami said at a women-focused cultural programme organised in Tanakpur.

The foundation held ‘Sawan Utsav 2026’ at Milan Vatika, bringing together women for cultural performances, competitions and discussions around women’s empowerment and economic independence. Ten women working in different fields were also presented the ‘Nanda Shikhar Samman’.

Advertisement

Dhami, who attended the event, planted a sandalwood sapling under the ‘Ek Paudha, Prakriti Ke Naam’ campaign. Saplings were also distributed among women attending the programme, with participants encouraged to take part in plantation and environmental conservation efforts.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said women’s contribution extended beyond household responsibilities. She described women as important contributors to farming, culture and livelihoods in the state and noted their growing participation in education, sports, administration and entrepreneurship.

Focus on education and women’s economic independence Dhami highlighted the importance of girls’ education and referred to the Nanda Gaura Yojana, which provides support linked to girls’ education. She said ensuring access to education was important for enabling girls to pursue opportunities and contribute to their families and communities.

Advertisement

She also referred to the Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana and Lakhpati Didi initiative as measures aimed at supporting women’s livelihoods. According to her, women in Uttarakhand are increasingly using traditional skills and local economic activities, including Aipan art, handicrafts, food products, agriculture, animal husbandry, tailoring and homestays, to generate income.

Dhami, who is also associated with the Seva Sankalp Foundation, said the organisation would work in areas such as education, skill development, entrepreneurship and marketing to support women seeking economic independence.

The programme also sought to showcase Uttarakhand’s cultural traditions. It included a folk music-based ‘Super Einja Dance Competition’ and the ‘Mrs Sawan Queen 2026’ competition, which featured a ramp walk. Winners received first, second and third prizes, while participation awards were distributed to other participants.

Advertisement

Traditional and devotional performances formed another part of the programme. Performances based on Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were presented along with group dances and theatrical performances. Traditional forms including Santun-Anthu (Gaura Mahesh) and Jhora-Chanchari were also showcased.

Ten women receive Nanda Shikhar Samman Ten women working in different sectors were recognised with the Nanda Shikhar Samman. The recipients included members of self-help groups, teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, an emergency medical technician and the first woman tuk-tuk driver in the area.

Dhami said the award recognised the work and efforts of women contributing to their communities and said their participation was important to the development of Uttarakhand.

The event also featured ‘Sawan Surprise Awards’ and games, with women participating in activities and receiving prizes. Dhami urged participants to preserve local culture and traditions while pursuing opportunities for education and employment.

Advertisement

She also called for women to become economically independent and build their own identities through employment and entrepreneurship.

The programme was attended by several local representatives, including state minister Hema Joshi, block pramukh Anchal Bohra, district Mahila Morcha president Deepa Joshi, Banbasa Nagar Panchayat chairperson Rekha Devi and other public representatives and community members.