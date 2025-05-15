General Mills' Digital and Tech Transformation: A Catalyst for Evolution

For over 150 years, General Mills has been a pioneer in making food the world loves, enabled by relentless innovation. Today, the company’s legacy of innovation excellence continues through its digital and technology (D&T) transformation efforts.

For example, at General Mills India, D&T is evolution is powered by a clear vision — and the right talent to bring it to life.

Over the last few years, General Mills India has positioned itself as a catalyst for competitive advantage in the dynamic consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector. More than an enabler, General Mills India has become integral to driving business outcomes — leveraging advanced technologies, nurturing future-ready talent and reimagining business processes with a solution-first mindset.

“This transformation underscores General Mills India’s pivotal role in shaping the future of global enterprise and driving sustained growth and innovation,” says Ashish Mishra, Senior Director, Digital and Technology.

General Mills India team has been advancing the organization’s digital transformation agenda through a strong foundation of five strategic pillars: Digital Core, Enterprise Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Digital Capabilities and Enterprise Functions.

These core pillars are integral to running the business on an everyday basis, and, at the same time, are key to unlocking strong consumer insights. Enabled by data and intelligent analytics, a seamless connection with consumers is no longer a vision — it’s operational reality for this group.

As digital acceleration becomes the norm, cybersecurity and application modernization are not just priorities — they are essentials for managing risk and enabling growth.

"The General Mills India team has built a culture of innovation and growth by investing in upskilling our talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning to drive impactful business results. These efforts empower our engineers to thrive professionally,” said Mishra.

The Pod Model: Agile by Design In 2019, about 40% of General Mills’ technology function had transitioned into integrated teams. Shortly after, the organization introduced cross-functional “product pods”—focused on data and analytics. These agile teams, comprising 8–12 members from D&T and the business, have expanded from just 4 pods to around 42, with more in the pipeline.

This model allows the team to blend specialized skills from multiple domains while keeping a keen view on the organisational strategy. The General Mills India team sees real-world challenges the business faces and solves problems with a broader lens, while remaining connected to the company’s overall mission.

So, what’s next? General Mills is harnessing its momentum in digital transformation — investing in talent and delivering sustained business impact. From its origins in a single flour mill to a portfolio of over 100 brands in over 100 countries, General Mills continues to be powered by people, passion and purpose. General Mills India will continue to be an important driver for growth, as part of the company’s overall ambition to be the data and analytics leader within the CPG industry.

Note to readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.