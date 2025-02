Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) German aerospace material supplier BIKAR has commenced production at its newly set up manufacturing facility at the Aequs Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Belagavi, a statement said on Saturday.

The company in June 2023 had partnered with Aequs Infrastructure to set up an advanced aerospace centre at the latter's facility in Belagavi in Karnataka.

The launch of the manufacturing plant marks a significant milestone for BIKAR Metals This expansion underscores BIKAR's commitment to India's growing aerospace, defence, and precision engineering industries and reinforces its position as a global leader in high- performance material solutions, Bikar said.

"With this investment, we are strengthening our footprint in India. Our goal is to provide high-quality semi-fabricated raw materials with reduced lead times, supporting the growing demand for reliable and advanced material solutions in the region," said Prasad Rajashekharaiah Siddalinga, commercial director India at BIKAR Metals India Ltd.

The new facility Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC) will serve a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, automotive, medical technology, electronics, and general engineering. Utilising its advanced processing capabilities, the company aims to support India's industrial growth while ensuring compliance with global quality standards, it stated.

The country's first notified precision engineering and manufacturing SEZ, BAC offers a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem with co-located capabilities that deliver an end-to-end manufacturing value stream. It currently has over 30 manufacturing units on the premises.